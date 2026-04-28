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MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: From Queens to Congress Plaza

  • Born in NYC, Viva Empanadas is gearing up to open its third Capital Region location in Saratoga Springs this summer. Here's how owner Veronica Agama got here.

If you think about it, Veronica Agama didn’t exactly bring her Latin kitchen to the 518. Her Latin kitchen brought her here.

Veronica was living in Queens with her two boys—one of whom is gluten-free and one of whom is vegetarian—when the pandemic hit in 2020. The restaurant she had been working at closed, but she started experimenting in her home kitchen.

“I know from my home country of Ecuador that we can use plantain for crusts for empanadas, and also yuca, which is also called cassava,” she says of gluten-free alternatives to traditional empanada dough. “I started making empanadas and I started posting pictures of how the kids were eating them. Friends and family started asking me if they could have some. After a few weeks, they would continue asking for more, so I said, you know what? I’m a single mom, and I’m making all this extra food. I should start selling it.”

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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