What You Need to Know About Shaken & Stirred

Photography by Zack Skowronek

We’re just two weeks out from the unofficial start of the summer season in Saratoga. We’re not talking about Memorial Day or the Belmont…We’re talking about the annual patio party that pits local businesses against one another in a bartending battle to raise the most money for Universal Preservation Hall (UPH). And you know Saratoga Living is going to be in on the action.

UPH’s open-to-the-public Shaken & Stirred Celebrity Bartender Party returns to the patio at Saratoga National on Thursday, May 14 at 5:30pm. For those who’ve never attended, here’s how it works:

Eight local businesses are invited to send teams of 10 to bartend for a cause. (Do we know how to bartend? No. Will we figure it out? Questionable.) During each half-hour slot (6–6:30pm, 6:30–7pm, etc.) two teams will battle it out behind the bar, serving up drinks in an effort to make as much money as possible in tips. At the end of the night, whichever team made the most in tips is crowned the winner, and all the tips are donated to UPH’s family and children’s programming initiatives.

But that’s just the beginning. Each team has a theme (costumes and all), and throughout the night hosts some sort of activity in line with that theme. If you’ve been the last two years, you know what to expect from Team Saratoga Living: We’re the paparazzi, and will be snapping pics on our step-and-repeat for the next issue of the mag…for a fee. Rumor has it, perennial Shaken & Stirred contender Fingerpaint Marketing will be dressing up as a certain star who’s coming this summer to SPAC. All teams will be trying to heckle you for a few extra dollars all night long. New this year will be eight signature cocktails, each selected by one of the participating teams.

“I love this event because it’s unique with many different activities, the teams bring a friendly and competitive spirit, the money raised benefits children in our community, and the event is affordable for all,” says UPH Director Teddy Foster. (Indeed, tickets are just $10 and can be purchased in advance on atuph.org or at the door.) “This is UPH’s only annual fundraiser, and dollars raised go toward enhancing children’s educational and family programming at UPH. This year our goal is to raise $90,000.”

The 11th annual Shaken & Stirred is shaping up to be a fun one, with a mix of four returning teams and four new ones. Participants for this year include DeCrescente Distributing Co., Fingerpaint, MLB Construction, Bonadio Accounting Group, Bocage Champagne Bar, The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake, and, of course, Saratoga Living, whose team this year will be manned almost entirely by members of our Saratoga Living Insiders Club.

Tickets are available now…Be sure to click Team Saratoga Living when you go to purchase yours! See you on May 14.