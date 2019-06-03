Watch This Saturday’s Belmont Stakes At The Adelphi And National Museum Of Racing

The Belmont Stakes, the oldest and final leg of American horse racing's Triple Crown, will run on June 8. (Susie Raisher)

It’s hard to believe that we’ve already nearly reached the third leg of the American horse racing Triple Crown: the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes this Saturday, June 8 at Belmont Park (which means we’re also that much closer to Saratoga’s own highly anticipated summer meet). Though there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, the Grade 1, $1.5 million Belmont Stakes will still feature a competitive field—and be a must-watch this coming weekend.

There will be a number of places in Saratoga to view this year’s Belmont Stakes live. If you’re looking for a big-screen experience, pay a visit to the National Museum of Racing, which is throwing a free Belmont Stakes viewing party in the museum’s Hall of Fame. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. The Adelphi Hotel is also hosting a live-streaming of the race, with a cash bar on hand (plus, Salt and Char and Morrissey’s right next door).

If the laidback bar or brewpub scene is more your speed, then cruise over to the Racing City Brewing Co. on Excelsior Avenue and enjoy an all-day Belmont Stakes party (12-9pm), with the brewery’s own house-made beers on tap. Outside of Saratoga, Albany’s City Line Bar and Grill will also be celebrating the Belmont with drink specials and live, onsite betting with an OffTrackBetting (OTB) Betmobile on Friday and Saturday from 11am-7pm.

Of course, you could also just jump in the car and drive out to Elmont, NY, to watch the race from the stands at Belmont Park (it’s about a 3.5-hour drive). Find out how to make a long weekend out of your trip here.

But the Belmont is only the tip of the iceberg. Summer’s just getting started here in Saratoga, and there’s plenty more to do this week. Check out saratoga living‘s list of fun and exciting events below.

Monday

Americade, a weeklong motorcycle rally, will be cruising through Lake George with a host of different bike-themed events and amazing rides (June 3-8)

Tuesday

Catch Caffè Lena’s free Community Conversation Series about the importance of voting (June 4)

Wednesday

Enjoy some Saratoga Pride Cocktails & Cabaret at Panza’s new location on South Broadway in Saratoga (June 5)

The Park Theater in Glens Falls is hosting a Charlie Chaplin Silent Shorts night with live piano accompaniment (June 5)

Thursday

Artist Greg Montgomery unveils his 2019 Travers Stakes poster, celebrating the race’s 150th anniversary, at the National Museum of Racing (June 6)

As part of its American Music Festival, the Albany Symphony will give a free outdoor concert at Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville (June 6)

Metropolitan Opera coach Bénédicte Jourdois will lead a master class with musicians from Opera Saratoga’s Young Artist Program at Saratoga Springs Public Library—this event is free but registration is recommended (June 6)

Two outdoor painting workshops will be offered at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park with local artist Page Darrow on Thursday (June 6) and Saturday (June 8)

Skidmore College is presenting its John B. Moore Documentary Study Collaborative (MDOCS) Forum entitled “Humor: Laughing With Reality” with performances featuring renowned indie band Yo La Tengo, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sam Green and much more (June 6-9)

Friday

More than 30 breweries and vendors will be in attendance at Proctors’ Red, White & Brew Festival in Schenectady (June 7)

Cam’ron w/ DJ King Bully, DJ Dread & DJ Supreme are performing at Putnam Place in Saratoga (June 7)

The 52nd Annual Flag Day Parade in Saratoga will be celebrating the music of trumpeter and Rochester native Chuck Mangione (June 7-8)

Pick up some pierogis and other delicious foods at the 17th Annual Polish Fest in Latham (June 7-9)

Enjoy a hot air balloon spectacle all weekend at the 19th Annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival (June 7-9)

Saturday

Saratoga Automobile Museum and Adirondack Corvette Club are hosting a Corvette Lawn Show in Spa State Park (June 8)

Head down to Albany to enjoy Art on Lark, the annual summer street festival that celebrates local artists and small businesses in the Capital Region (June 8)

Get your armor and costumes ready for the 6th Annual Capital District Renaissance Festival in Altamont (June 8-9)

Sunday



Beekman Street is celebrating its 7th Annual Beekman Street Arts Fair in Saratoga (June 9)

Watch the 2019 Capital Pride Parade in Downtown Albany at noon, followed by the Capital Pride Festival featuring Grammy-winner Mýa at Washington Park—both events are free (June 9)

Opera Saratoga is hosting its annual gala Opera on the Lake at The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George (June 9)

Catch a free concert with Bluegrass for the Karner Blues at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park (June 9)