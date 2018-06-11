Burlington Wine & Food Festival: Get Yourself To Vermont, Pronto!

While we’re waiting for the arrival of the legendary Saratoga Wine & Food Festival—made all the more inviting by the fact that saratoga living Design Editor Colin Cowie will be planning and appearing at the event this year, and that the International Bugatti Tour will be motoring in, too—why not take a drive north to check out another city’s take on the dynamic pairing?

The Burlington Wine & Food Festival will be gracing Vermont’s most happening city June 20-23, in locations such as Waterworks Food + Drink in neighboring Winooski and throughout Burlington’s Church Street Marketplace.

More than ten unique events and seminars, featuring the area’s top restaurants and winemakers from around the world, will take place throughout the week, culminating on the 23rd with two grand tasting sessions in Waterfront Park on the shores of Lake Champlain.