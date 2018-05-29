American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti International Tour
The International Bugatti Tour rolls into Saratoga Springs this September. (American Bugatti Club)
View Gallery
15 Photos
Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

2008-Fall-Rally---Vermont-N073_1

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

2008-Fall-Rally---Vermont-N126_2

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-3

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-4

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-5

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-6

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-7

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Bugatti-8

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Lyme040047_9

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Lyme040069_10

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Lyme040113_11

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Maine-16-013_13

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Watkins-Glen-2007-0024_14

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Watkins-Glen-2007-0092_15

(American Bugatti Club)

Saratoga Living
Bugatti International Tour
American Bugatti Club Gives ‘saratoga living’ A Taste Of What’s To Come At 2018 International Tour Stop

The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, taking place at SPAC this September, will feature a display of 80-plus Bugattis. Here's what to expect.

Yacht_Club_(71_of_131)_16

The International Bugatti Tour rolls into Saratoga Springs this September. (American Bugatti Club)

As you know, this September 7-9, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center will once again play host to the Saratoga Wine & Food Festival. SPAC, of course, will be partnering with saratoga living Design Editor Colin Cowie and his team on the event itself, which will include gourmet food and wine tastings and a farm-to-table brunch. I know I’ll be there, with fork and wineglass in hand, doing a ton of “research” for saratoga living.

Nearby all that deliciousness, you’ll also be able to find me strapping my hands ‘cross the engines of some of the automobile industry’s finest specimens. That’s because at this year’s Wine & Food Festival, the American Bugatti Club will be onsite at SPAC with more than 80 luxury automobiles from its touring collection. What’s a Bugatti? I’m glad you asked. One of the foremost luxury automobile manufacturers of the 20th century, Bugatti became synonymous with the upper-crust of society via its limited roadster series (each ride has its own “Type”)—and most famously, on the international car-racing circuit in the late ’20s and ’30s (see: Le Mans, 1939). The manufacturer was bought out in the ’90s and spun forward as a supercar producer—and in ’98, Volkswagen AG snapped up the Bugatti name brand, and is now custom-manufacturing a limited supply of supercars (you’ve probably marveled at the Chiron on Top Gear or another car-worshipping show; that model peaks out at more than 260 mph!).

So what can you expect at SPAC this September from the American Bugatti Club? I gave them a ring, and they sent me a number of photos from recent rallies and tour stops. Get ready to fall in love.

Will Levith
Will Levith

Will Levith is the Director of Content for saratogaliving.com and the Executive Editor for saratoga living magazine. He's a native Saratogian, graduate of Saratoga Springs High School and a Skidmore College "fac brat." Levith’s work has appeared in Esquire, Playboy and Men's Health.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

ABOUT US

Welcome to the new saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga
Springs, and the heart of New York’s Capital Region. At saratoga living, we celebrate
the extraordinary, the can-do spirit and the undeniable magic that our beautiful city is
globally known for.

saratoga living magazine publishes eight times a year. saratogaliving.com re-launched
on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and
Twitter @saratogaliving. The magazine is printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. saratoga living assumes no
responsibility for unsolicited submissions. Printed in Saratoga Springs, NY, USA. You can give us a call at 518-584-7500.

For advertising inquiries, contact advertising@saratogaliving.com. For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

We invite any and all party pics from Saratoga Springs and the surrounding areas for possible inclusion on saratogaliving.com. Please email photos to lastnight@saratogaliving.com.