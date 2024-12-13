Inside the Missing House in the 2024 Saratoga Showcase of Homes

Photography by Megan Mumford

When it comes to building a home, especially in this age of labor and material shortages, things don’t always go according to plan. That’s certainly true of “the Showcase home that wasn’t”—the DSG Construction home that didn’t quite come together in time for this year’s Saratoga Showcase of Homes. But it wasn’t for lack of trying.

“It was a knife-fight to the end to get everything done,” says Diane Meyer, senior interior designer at Interior Designs Atelier (IDA), which handled the home’s interior design. “The builder had to pull out of the tour, but the good news is that they weren’t rushing to meet a deadline anymore.” In other words, both DSG and IDA were able to take their time and do things right—even if it meant switching things up to better suit the needs of their clients, Charlie and Lynne Goodridge.

“Initially, we were planning on a large home office for Lynne,” Meyer says. “But we all realized that the room would be better as a second sitting room for the couple. There’s still ample space for her desk and working area, and privacy when she needs it, but having an additional area for them to enjoy quiet time together fits well with their lifestyle.” And that, of course, is the ultimate goal.

“It’s so important to us that we help create a home for a family that takes into account how they live,” says IDA owner Linda Gerace-Skinner. “We custom-design every inch of the home with them so they can feel good in every room, and have everything they need.”

The finished Circular Street home is elegant yet approachable, with floral pops, clean lines, light oak floors to cover wear and tear, mixed metal finishes and a color palette driven by blues (peep the custom navy Saratoga wallpaper illustrated by local artist Lauren Magina in a powder room).

“We weren’t just picking out things from a book,” Charlie says. “They laid out fabrics, woods, tiles and paint swatches side by side, allowing us to see how everything would work together.”

Charlie’s wife, Lynne, jumps in. “Their eye for design and attention to detail were invaluable, and they turned our vision into a stunning reality,” she says of the IDA team. “We couldn’t have brought our dream home to life without them.”