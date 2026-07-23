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SPORTS + RACING

Is This AI App the Future of Handicapping?

As is the case in most industries these days, artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize Thoroughbred handicapping. And a Queensbury native is leading the charge.

“I launched ThoroughScore in advance of the Belmont Stakes, and did extremely well,” says entrepreneur Jay Austin. “Out of 13 races played, 11 of the app’s top picks were in the money, including 6 winners.”

The app, which uses a proprietary predictive model based on data analysis work that Austin’s friend, actuary Karen Fischer, did as part of her senior project at St. Lawrence University in the ’90s, has been optimized for Saratoga Race Course, taking into account the track’s unique turf configurations, mix of graded stakes and claiming races, and betting trends. Currently, it only provides data for Saratoga races, but Austin plans to add more tracks in the future.

For $99 for the entire Saratoga season, or $10 a day, bettors will gain access to ThoroughScore’s picks of the day, best bets, suggested wagers, and more. If the data on a particular race is inconclusive, the app will give you a suggestion, but indicate that maybe that’d be a good one to skip betting on. If you’re an experienced bettor, you can see loads of data; if you’re at the track for the first time, you can just take the app’s suggestion and roll with it.

“For the Belmont, the app was very clear that it was going to be Golden Tempo,” Austin says. “No one agreed with me, and then, when Golden Tempo got stuck on the gate, I was like, maybe I was wrong. And Golden Tempo still won.”

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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