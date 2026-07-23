The Ancient Art of Reading Our Own Race

Here in Saratoga Springs, every year is the Year of the Horse. The thunder of hooves, the silk colors flashing past the rail, the electric hush before the gate opens…This city has been shaped by horses for more than 150 years.

Every summer during racing season, Saratoga ignites: The streets burn with an energy that’s electric, unpredictable, and impossible to slow down.

In 2026, that same fire comes to the entire world. Chinese Astrology calls it the Year of the Fire Horse—a rare pairing that returns only once every six decades. The last time Fire met Horse was 1966, a period that rewrote nearly everything. This year, that same blazing energy is running through every human life on the planet.

So, what does it mean for you?

Track Conditions Are Everything

As a physicist, I spent years studying the invisible forces that govern the world. What drew me to Chinese Metaphysics is that it asks the same fundamental question that physics does—how does the world actually work?—but then goes further: How do we, as living beings, fit within it?

That 2,000-year-old system—which includes, among others, Chinese Astrology, Feng Shui, and Ze Ri (the art of strategic selection of dates for important activities)—is built to answer exactly that. It reads the energetic environment around us and offers guidance on how to align our actions within it, so that we are successful in achieving our goals with clarity and confidence.

A great horse trainer does not ignore the track conditions, the weather, or the competition. Chinese Metaphysics is that same discipline applied to human life. It reads the energetic “conditions” of a given year, month, day, and hour, and offers strategic insights on how to move through them wisely.

Behind it stands an ancient framework: five elemental energies—Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water—that shape every year, every season, every decision. This year’s element is Fire: the most expressive and visible. Pair Fire with Horse and the combination ignites. It amplifies and accelerates. It illuminates. It exposes what has been hidden.

This is the energetic weather for 2026: bold and fast, unforgiving of stagnation.

Riding the Fire Horse

Great racehorses are trained. Raw speed without discipline becomes chaos. The same is true this year for everything. The Fire Horse rewards clarity, timing, and the willingness to run your race—not everyone else’s.

The question every one of us faces this year is the same question every jockey faces in the gate: Do I know this track? Do I know my own strengths well enough to ride this race?