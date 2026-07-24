SLAH: Kuma Ani to Open a New Location in Saratoga Springs

Here’s something to noodle over: Capital Region ramen and bubble tea shop Kuma Ani, which has locations in Albany, Latham, and Troy, is gearing up to open its next restaurant in downtown Saratoga Springs.
Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.
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Here’s something to noodle over: Capital Region ramen and bubble tea shop Kuma Ani, which has locations in Albany, Latham, and Troy, is gearing up to open its next restaurant in downtown Saratoga Springs.
Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.
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