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MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: Kuma Ani to Open a New Location in Saratoga Springs

  • The restaurant will be the Capital Region chain's fourth.

Here’s something to noodle over: Capital Region ramen and bubble tea shop Kuma Ani, which has locations in Albany, Latham, and Troy, is gearing up to open its next restaurant in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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