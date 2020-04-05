fbpx

‘Saratoga Living’ Quarantinis: Quarantine Cosmo

Kick back on quarantine with a fruity cocktail worthy of Carrie Bradshaw.

Quarantine Cosmo

Saratoga Living has been publishing reader-submitted make-at-home cocktail recipes for Saratogians to try their hand at while in quarantine. So far, we’ve had two attempts at a gin fizz and an earthy bourbon cocktail submitted by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center staff. Next up? A classic cosmo!

Quarantine Cosmo

5 oz. Grey Goose Le Citron
2 oz. Cointreau
2 oz. Cranberry juice
1 oz. Fresh-squeezed lime juice
Orange twist

SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE with ice, strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange twist!

—Submitted by Alissia

 

Want in on the fun? Saratoga Living wants your best quarantini recipes, and we’ll publish the best ones of the bunch on our website. You can send your recipes to editorial@saratogaliving.com (with a photo, if you have one).

Natalie Moore
Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the managing editor at saratoga living.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to saratoga living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

saratoga living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. The magazine is printed in Burlington, VT, USA.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For saratoga living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

saratoga living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: advertising@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 