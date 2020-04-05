‘Saratoga Living’ Quarantinis: Quarantine Cosmo

Saratoga Living has been publishing reader-submitted make-at-home cocktail recipes for Saratogians to try their hand at while in quarantine. So far, we’ve had two attempts at a gin fizz and an earthy bourbon cocktail submitted by the Saratoga Performing Arts Center staff. Next up? A classic cosmo!

Quarantine Cosmo

5 oz. Grey Goose Le Citron

2 oz. Cointreau

2 oz. Cranberry juice

1 oz. Fresh-squeezed lime juice

Orange twist

SHAKE, SHAKE, SHAKE with ice, strain into a martini glass and garnish with an orange twist!

—Submitted by Alissia

Want in on the fun? Saratoga Living wants your best quarantini recipes, and we’ll publish the best ones of the bunch on our website. You can send your recipes to editorial@saratogaliving.com (with a photo, if you have one).