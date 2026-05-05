Recipe: Cantina’s Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos

Photography by Konrad Odhiambo
MAKES 6 TACOS
INGREDIENTS
For the Mahi-Mahi Marinade
1 lb of fresh mahi-mahi filets
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
½ tsp ancho pepper powder
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp paprika
¼ tsp ground cumin
¼ tsp ground coriander
1 tsp chipotle powder
For the Mango Salsa
1 cup diced mango (fresh or frozen, thawed)
1 poblano chili, diced
1/4 white onion, diced
1 jalapeno, diced (ribbed & seeded)
1 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice
½ tbsp agave syrup
1 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped
For the Avocado Crema
1 avocado
¼ cup sour cream
¼ cup mayonnaise
1½ tbsp lime juice
½ cup cilantro
Salt & pepper to taste
For the Tacos
½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced
Corn or flour tortillas, grilled or warmed (La Banderita brand recommended)
Lime wedges for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Mahi-mahi
• Mix all marinade ingredients in a bowl and rub onto the mahi-mahi. Marinate for 30 minutes to one hour.
• Heat grill to high then reduce one side only to low heat.
• Place mahi-mahi filets on the side with low heat (cooking over indirect heat will prevent burning but still create grill marks).
• Grill for 4–6 minutes per side (mahi-mahi should be cooked to 145o).
• Remove from heat and let stand for 3 minutes before slicing for your tacos
Mango Salsa
• Combine ingredients and salt to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Avocado Crema
• Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. The consistency should be similar to a creamy dressing; if too thick, gradually add more lime juice or olive oil to reach desired consistency.
Taco Assembly
• Starting with your grilled or warmed tortillas, layer your tacos as follows: cabbage, mahi-mahi, mango salsa, avocado crema, and fresh cilantro, if desired.
• Serve with fresh lime wedges.