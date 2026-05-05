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FOOD + DRINK

Recipe: Cantina’s Grilled Mahi-Mahi Tacos

  • Light and flavorful with just the right amount of kick, these fish tacos have become a fast favorite at Cantina.

Photography by Konrad Odhiambo

“Mexican food is so varied—it can be complex or clean and simple, but it’s always full of flavor,” says Cantina Chef Chris Hyde. “This recipe combines a meaty white fish with the sweetness of mango, some spice, and a bit of crunch. It’s a taste of summer.”

MAKES 6 TACOS

INGREDIENTS

For the Mahi-Mahi Marinade

1 lb of fresh mahi-mahi filets 

2 tbsp olive oil 

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp ancho pepper powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp ground coriander

1 tsp chipotle powder

For the Mango Salsa

1 cup diced mango (fresh or frozen, thawed)

1 poblano chili, diced

1/4 white onion, diced 

1 jalapeno, diced (ribbed & seeded)

1 tbsp fresh-squeezed lime juice

½ tbsp agave syrup 

1 tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped 

For the Avocado Crema

1 avocado

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

1½ tbsp lime juice

½ cup cilantro 

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Tacos

½ cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

Corn or flour tortillas, grilled or warmed (La Banderita brand recommended)

Lime wedges for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Mahi-mahi

• Mix all marinade ingredients in a bowl and rub onto the mahi-mahi. Marinate for 30 minutes to one hour. 

• Heat grill to high then reduce one side only to low heat.

• Place mahi-mahi filets on the side with low heat (cooking over indirect heat will prevent burning but still create grill marks).

• Grill for 4–6 minutes per side (mahi-mahi should be cooked to 145o).

• Remove from heat and let stand for 3 minutes before slicing for your tacos

Mango Salsa

• Combine ingredients and salt to taste. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Avocado Crema

• Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth. The consistency should be similar to a creamy dressing; if too thick, gradually add more lime juice or olive oil to reach desired consistency.

Taco Assembly

• Starting with your grilled or warmed tortillas, layer your tacos as follows: cabbage, mahi-mahi, mango salsa, avocado crema, and fresh cilantro, if desired.

• Serve with fresh lime wedges.   

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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Saratoga Springs
3:07 pm, May 5, 2026
82°F
Humidity: 35 %
Pressure: 1003 hPa
Wind: 9 mph
Wind Gust: 20 mph
Clouds: 100%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 5:43 am
Sunset: 8:00 pm

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