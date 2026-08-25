Recipe: Noah’s Italian’s Lobster Burro

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Noah Frese & Danny Petrosino’s Lobster Burro

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup cooked fresh lobster meat

1 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup frozen peas, defrosted or blanched

1 bunch pasta (can use De Cecco’s nested tagliatelle)

2 tbsp Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 tsp total lemon juice and zest

Fresh cracked black pepper

Pinch of salt

4 slices of summer truffle (optional)

Instructions

• Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook pasta. Reserve some pasta water before straining.

• Put the butter in a cold pan and heat, constantly stirring.

• Add 3 tablespoons of pasta water.

• When butter is totally melted, turn off the heat and add the peas and lobster along with salt and pepper.

• Toss, then add in the cooked pasta and toss again.

• Top with a squeeze of lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and summer truffle and serve.