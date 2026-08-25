Recipe: Noah’s Italian’s Lobster Burro

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle
Noah Frese & Danny Petrosino’s Lobster Burro
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 cup cooked fresh lobster meat
1 cup cold butter, cubed
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted or blanched
1 bunch pasta (can use De Cecco’s nested tagliatelle)
2 tbsp Parmigiano-Reggiano
2 tsp total lemon juice and zest
Fresh cracked black pepper
Pinch of salt
4 slices of summer truffle (optional)
Instructions
• Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook pasta. Reserve some pasta water before straining.
• Put the butter in a cold pan and heat, constantly stirring.
• Add 3 tablespoons of pasta water.
• When butter is totally melted, turn off the heat and add the peas and lobster along with salt and pepper.
• Toss, then add in the cooked pasta and toss again.
• Top with a squeeze of lemon juice, parmesan cheese, and summer truffle and serve.