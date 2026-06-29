Recipe: You Need This Gnudi

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Chef Mark Delos’ Ricotta Gnudi with Crab, Lemon Mascarpone Cream, & Pangrattato

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups lump crab meat

For the Gnudi:

10 oz impastata ricotta

½ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 pinch grated nutmeg

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Lemon Mascarpone Cream:

1 pint heavy cream

2 cups mascarpone cheese

1 cup white onions, julienned

3-4 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

Olive oil, to sauté

Salt and white pepper, to taste

For the Pangrattato:

1 cup rustic ciabatta bread, broken up into pieces

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped parsley

Olive oil

Instructions

• Make the gnudi: In a large mixing bowl, add the ricotta and about half of the flour (reserve the remainder for later).

• Add Parmigiano cheese and season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

• Mix together with a spoon until a smooth, soft dough is formed. Do not overmix. Let rest for 20–25 minutes.

• Make the lemon mascarpone cream: While the dough is resting, sauté garlic and onions in olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

• Add heavy cream, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Let simmer for one hour, stirring frequently.

• Shape the gnudi: After the dough has rested, lightly flour your hands and shape the dough into small balls about 1–1.5 inches in diameter. With this size, you should get about 14–16 gnudi.

• Arrange gnudi on a floured sheet pan, place in the refrigerator for about an hour to rest and firm up.

• Make the Pangrattato: Place the bread on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toast until golden brown.

• Remove the bread from the oven and place it in a food processor with the cheese. Pulse until it becomes a crumb consistency.

• Allow to cool, then add chopped parsley, salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

• Finish the lemon mascarpone cream: Once the cream has simmered for an hour, add mascarpone, lemon juice, and lemon zest and stir. Cook for an additional 10 minutes. Remove bay leaves and blend thoroughly.

• Cook the gnudi: Once the gnudi have rested for an hour, sprinkle them with additional flour until evenly coated. This step will prevent them from sticking together whenboiling.

• Bring a large pot of salted water to a gentle boil. Carefully drop the gnudi in the water a few at a time; do not overcrowd the pot.

• Cook for a few minutes until they rise to the surface. Once they float, remove them from the water.

• Put it all together: Place the gnudi in a 10-inch sauté pan on medium heat and drizzle a small amount of olive oil in the pan. Add crab meat and toast slightly, until the gnudi have a little color on them.

• Add the lemon mascarpone cream, and bring to a simmer for 2–3 minutes, but do not boil.

• With a spoon, gently transfer the sauce-coated gnudi to desired bowls or plates.

• Top with additional sauce, parmesan cheese, and pangrattato crumbs and serve.