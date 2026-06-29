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FOOD + DRINK

Recipe: You Need This Gnudi

  • Franklin Square’s Market Bar, Restaurant & Café serves up ricotta cheese dumplings that’ll transport you to Tuscany.

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

Chef Mark Delos’ Ricotta Gnudi with Crab, Lemon Mascarpone Cream, & Pangrattato 

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups lump crab meat 

For the Gnudi:

10 oz impastata ricotta 

½ cup all-purpose flour 

¾ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano 

1 pinch grated nutmeg 

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Lemon Mascarpone Cream: 

1 pint heavy cream 

2 cups mascarpone cheese 

1 cup white onions, julienned 

3-4 cloves garlic

2 bay leaves

Juice and zest of 1 lemon 

Olive oil, to sauté 

Salt and white pepper, to taste 

For the Pangrattato:

1 cup rustic ciabatta bread, broken up into pieces

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Chopped parsley

Olive oil

Instructions

Make the gnudi: In a large mixing bowl, add the ricotta and about half of the flour (reserve the remainder for later).

• Add Parmigiano cheese and season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

• Mix together with a spoon until a smooth, soft dough is formed. Do not overmix. Let rest for 20–25 minutes. 

Make the lemon mascarpone cream: While the dough is resting, sauté garlic and onions in olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

• Add heavy cream, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Let simmer for one hour, stirring frequently. 

Shape the gnudi: After the dough has rested, lightly flour your hands and shape the dough into small balls about 1–1.5 inches in diameter. With this size, you should get about 14–16 gnudi.

• Arrange gnudi on a floured sheet pan, place in the refrigerator for about an hour to rest and firm up. 

Make the Pangrattato: Place the bread on a sheet pan, drizzle with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Toast until golden brown.

• Remove the bread from the oven and place it in a food processor with the cheese. Pulse until it becomes a crumb consistency.

• Allow to cool, then add chopped parsley, salt and pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Finish the lemon mascarpone cream: Once the cream has simmered for an hour, add mascarpone, lemon juice, and lemon zest and stir. Cook for an additional 10 minutes. Remove bay leaves and blend thoroughly.

Cook the gnudi: Once the gnudi have rested for an hour, sprinkle them with additional flour until evenly coated. This step will prevent them from sticking together whenboiling. 

• Bring a large pot of salted water to a gentle boil. Carefully drop the gnudi in the water a few at a time; do not overcrowd the pot. 

• Cook for a few minutes until they rise to the surface. Once they float, remove them from the water.

Put it all together: Place the gnudi in a 10-inch sauté pan on medium heat and drizzle a small amount of olive oil in the pan. Add crab meat and toast slightly, until the gnudi have a little color on them.

• Add the lemon mascarpone cream, and bring to a simmer for 2–3 minutes, but do not boil.

• With a spoon, gently transfer the sauce-coated gnudi to desired bowls or plates.

• Top with additional sauce, parmesan cheese, and pangrattato crumbs and serve.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

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Saratoga Springs
2:56 am, Jul 3, 2026
76°F
Humidity: 88 %
Pressure: 1013 hPa
Wind: 1 mph
Wind Gust: 2 mph
Clouds: 9%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 5:20 am
Sunset: 8:37 pm

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