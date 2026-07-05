follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: Old Tavern Farm Opens The Tea House Flower Café

  • The Stillwater farm just leveled up its offerings with a flower/coffee shop that's open to the public five days a week.

When I saw Walt Borisenok at the opening day of Old Tavern Farm’s Tea House Flower Café yesterday morning, the business man-turned-farmer told me his vision for his family company’s latest concept, a tiny flower shop with a big patio that carries coffee, tea, pastries, and a curated selection of home and garden goods.

“I want this to be the outdoor Starbucks,” he said with a slight smirk.

Now, if I didn’t know Walt, I would’ve smiled and nodded politely while internally rolling my eyes. Starbucks??? Come on. Except that I do know Walt. And if anyone can turn a Stillwater flower farm into the world’s next great coffee shop, it’s the Borisenoks.

Read the full story on Saratoga Living After Hours.

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
loader-image
Saratoga Springs
11:54 am, Jul 10, 2026
80°F
Humidity: 70 %
Pressure: 1010 hPa
Wind: 2 mph
Wind Gust: 5 mph
Clouds: 89%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 5:25 am
Sunset: 8:35 pm

THE EVENTS

No Events Found

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

Where to Find Your Yoga Flow in Saratoga

SLAH: Saratoga Racing Season’s Complete Social Calendar

How to Shop Sustainably in Saratoga

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.