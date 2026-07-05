SLAH: Old Tavern Farm Opens The Tea House Flower Café

When I saw Walt Borisenok at the opening day of Old Tavern Farm’s Tea House Flower Café yesterday morning, the business man-turned-farmer told me his vision for his family company’s latest concept, a tiny flower shop with a big patio that carries coffee, tea, pastries, and a curated selection of home and garden goods.

“I want this to be the outdoor Starbucks,” he said with a slight smirk.

Now, if I didn’t know Walt, I would’ve smiled and nodded politely while internally rolling my eyes. Starbucks??? Come on. Except that I do know Walt. And if anyone can turn a Stillwater flower farm into the world’s next great coffee shop, it’s the Borisenoks.

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