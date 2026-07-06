How to Shop Sustainably in Saratoga

This story was brought to you by Lifestyles of Saratoga

In an era in which cheaply made clothing is purchased online, shipped, worn once, and discarded, a movement against wasteful fast fashion is gaining traction. Leading the charge locally is Heidi Owen West, owner of Lifestyles of Saratoga, who believes sustainable fashion is the key to a healthier, happier world.

“At its core, sustainable fashion design is about intention and responsibility,” she says. “It starts with making fewer, better things—designing garments meant to be worn often, repaired if needed, and kept for years rather than replaced every season.”

When sourcing products for her own stores (she also owns Caroline and Main and Union Hall), Owen West says the first thing she pays attention to is touch—if it doesn’t feel good, nothing else really matters. Then she turns her attention toward the garment’s construction. How is it made? What fiber is being used? How does it move and recover? “The hardest thing to find is a garment that is genuinely soft, but also built to last,” she says. “So often you get one or the other. Achieving both is where thoughtful design really shows.”

The good news is that Owen West isn’t alone in her search—or, rather, her demand—for thoughtfully constructed clothes that customers will wear season after season; the fashion industry as a whole is making meaningful strides in the sustainable fashion area. There’s more awareness around materials, supply chains, and labor practices than there was even a decade ago. The challenge, however, is that whenever a movement gains popularity, there’s a lot of noise that surrounds it.

“Sustainability has become a powerful marketing tool, and with that comes vague language and false or overstated claims,” Owen West says. “Words can sound good without being backed by real change.” Example: Words like “eco,” “conscious,” “artisan,” or “luxury” can be meaningful, but they’re not regulated. That’s why clear information about materials, construction, production, and longevity is far more meaningful than buzzwords.

The best way to filter out the noise? By shopping local at stores where you can actually talk to the owner about the products he or she is selling. “One of my favorite moments is when a client brings in a piece they bought from us decades ago and says, ‘I still wear this all the time,’” Owen West says. “That kind of relationship with clothing is what we’re always aiming for, and it guides every buying decision we make.”