Saratoga County’s ‘Take Out Week’ Promotion Expanded To ‘Take Out Month’

Don’t put that to-go menu down just yet. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s “Take Out Week” has officially become “Take Out Month.”
The “Take Out Week” promotion first started on March 20, taking the place of Restaurant Week, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As “Take Out Month,” the promotion will be extended through the end of April, and feature $20 and $30 three-course to-go meals from a number of popular area restaurants. And with Governor Cuomo announcing today (April 6) that social distancing measures are to be continued through April 29, these to-go options couldn’t have come at a better time.
“In the original ‘Take Out Week,’ we saw the number of participating restaurants go up, indicating it was a success,” says Todd Shimkus, president of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. That apparently wasn’t the only indicator of success: “Our website also captured 31,000 views in that first week,” says Shimkus.
The Saratoga Chamber really went the extra mile to advertise the new to-go-only event, making 230 social media posts about the special deals and reaching more than 30,000 people online in the first week alone. The chamber also utilized its database to contact an additional 10,000 people in an email that went out at the start of “Take Out Week” in March and again last week when the campaign supporting Saratoga County businesses was expanded into “Take Out Month.”
“Helping locally owned restaurants across Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County is vital to our future economic success,” says Shimkus about the now month-long program. “They’re unique one-of-a-kind restaurants [that] you can only visit here.”
Below is an updated list of participating restaurants, breweries, bars and other businesses.
Restaurants
Alaturco Mediterranean Grill Restaurant
By the Bottle Wine and Spirits
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse
Dominoes Pizza (Saratoga, Malta and Halfmoon)
Dunning Street Station Bar & Grill
Hattie’s Chicken Shack – Wilton
Hildreths Catering and Restaurant
Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille
Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India
Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant & Conference Center
Saratoga Five Points Market & Deli
SingleCut North and Side Stage Tap Room
The End Zone Sports Pub and Restaurant
The Whitehouse Restaurant & Bar
Thirsty Owl Outlet & Wine Garden
Walt & Whitman Brewing Company
Wheatfields Bistro & Wine Bar – Saratoga and Clifton Park
Retail
Because of special circumstances, non-Chamber businesses can take part in the Take Out Month promotion as well. Those interested should contact Andrea Cole (acole@saratoga.org).