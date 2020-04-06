Saratoga County’s ‘Take Out Week’ Promotion Expanded To ‘Take Out Month’

Mama Mia's pizza is on the menu for 'Take Out Month.'

Mama Mia's pizza is on the menu for 'Take Out Month.'

Don’t put that to-go menu down just yet. The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce’s “Take Out Week” has officially become “Take Out Month.”

The “Take Out Week” promotion first started on March 20, taking the place of Restaurant Week, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As “Take Out Month,” the promotion will be extended through the end of April, and feature $20 and $30 three-course to-go meals from a number of popular area restaurants. And with Governor Cuomo announcing today (April 6) that social distancing measures are to be continued through April 29, these to-go options couldn’t have come at a better time.

“In the original ‘Take Out Week,’ we saw the number of participating restaurants go up, indicating it was a success,” says Todd Shimkus, president of Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. That apparently wasn’t the only indicator of success: “Our website also captured 31,000 views in that first week,” says Shimkus.

The Saratoga Chamber really went the extra mile to advertise the new to-go-only event, making 230 social media posts about the special deals and reaching more than 30,000 people online in the first week alone. The chamber also utilized its database to contact an additional 10,000 people in an email that went out at the start of “Take Out Week” in March and again last week when the campaign supporting Saratoga County businesses was expanded into “Take Out Month.”

“Helping locally owned restaurants across Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County is vital to our future economic success,” says Shimkus about the now month-long program. “They’re unique one-of-a-kind restaurants [that] you can only visit here.”

Below is an updated list of participating restaurants, breweries, bars and other businesses.

Restaurants

13 North Restaurant

30 Lake

9 Miles East Farm Pizza

Alaturco Mediterranean Grill Restaurant

Andy’s Adirondack Grille

Antipasto’s

Artisanal Brew Works

Augie’s Restaurant

Bellini’s Italian Eatery

Beverly’s Eatery

Brickyard Tavern

Bua-Thai

BurgerFi

BWP (Beer Wine Pizza)

By the Bottle Wine and Spirits

C & C Restaurant

Caputo’s Pizzeria

Carney’s Tavern

Charlton Tavern

Chez Pierre

Clark’s Steakhouse

Coffee Planet

Common Roots Brewing Company

Compton’s Restaurant

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cusato’s Pizza

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

Dizzy Chicken Barbecue

Dog Haus Biergarten

Dominoes Pizza (Saratoga, Malta and Halfmoon)

Dunning Street Station Bar & Grill

Duo Modern Japanese Cuisine

Eddie F’s Eatery

Fat Paulie’s Delicatessen

Five Guys

Flatbread Social

Four Seasons Natural Foods

Front Street Deli

Galway Rock Vineyard

Gennaro’s Pizza Parlor

Geppetto’s Italian Restaurant

Greenhouse Salads

Halftime Bar + Grill

Hamlet & Ghost Cocktail Bar

Hattie’s Chicken Shack – Wilton

Hattie’s Restaurant

Henry Street Taproom

Hildreths Catering and Restaurant

Iron Roost

Jacob & Anthony’s American Grille

Jimmy’s Pizza & Pasta

JoAnn’s Candy House

KaffeeHouse

Karavalli Regional Cuisine of India

Lake Ridge Restaurant

Leah’s Cakery

Leon’s Mexican Restaurant

Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant & Conference Center

Mama Mia’s Restaurant

Mario’s Pizza

Mexican Connection

Moby Rick’s Seafood

Morriseys

Mouzon House

Mrs. London’s

Nomad Coffee and Crepes

Nostalgia

Nové

Old Saratoga Mercantile

Osteria Danny

Palette Café

Panza’s Restaurant

Peabody’s

Pellegrino’s

Phila Fusion Noodle Bar

Pint Sized

Pizza Time (Ballston Spa)

Pizza Time (Wilton)

Pizza Works

PJ’S BAR-B-QSA

Plum Dandy

Prime at Saratoga National

Putnam Market

Racing City Brewing

Ravenous Crêperie

Ravenswood

Revolution Café

Ribbon Café

Roma Foods Importing Co.

Russell’s Deli

Salt & Char

Saratoga Broadway Deli

Saratoga Five Points Market & Deli

Saratoga Gelato

Saratoga Olive Oil

Saratoga Tea & Honey Co.

Scallions Restaurant

Scotty’s Restaurant

SingleCut North and Side Stage Tap Room

Smashburger

Smith’s Orchard Bake Shop

Spring Street Deli

Stella Pasta Bar & Bistro

Sunset Grill

Sushi Thai Garden

Sweeney’s

Sweet Lou’s Bistro

Taquero

Tatu Tacos & Tequila

Taverna Novo

The Barrelhouse

The Blue Hen

The Bread Basket

The Brick Tavern

The Century House

The Chocolate Spoon

The End Zone Sports Pub and Restaurant

The Front Street Social Club

The Gideon Putnam

The Hideaway at Saratoga Lake

The Kettle

The Local Pub & Teahouse

The Pizza Shack

The Real McCoy Beer Co.

The Ripe Tomato

The Saratoga Winery

The Whistling Kettle

The Whitehouse Restaurant & Bar

Thirsty Owl Outlet & Wine Garden

Tinney’s Tavern

Uncommon Grounds

Unified Beerworks

Venezia Pizza and Pasta

Village Pizzeria

Villago

Walt & Whitman Brewing Company

Waterwheel Village, LTD

West End Bagels

Wheatfields Bistro & Wine Bar – Saratoga and Clifton Park

Whole Harvest Co.

Wired Coffee Roasters

Yankee Distillers

Retail

A New England Nanny

Beef Jerkey Outlet

Bryon’s Village Market

Colorize

Impressions of Saratoga

Saratoga Quality Hardware

Saratoga Signature Interiors

Vischer Ferry General Store

Wild Birds Unlimited

Because of special circumstances, non-Chamber businesses can take part in the Take Out Month promotion as well. Those interested should contact Andrea Cole (acole@saratoga.org).