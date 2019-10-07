Saratoga International Flavorfeast To Offer $1 Samples And Small Plates From Nearly 30 Area Restaurants

Cantina's popular tacos will be featured at this year's Flavorfeast. (Saratoga International Flavorfeast)

Last weekend may have been the unforgettably fabulous (and filling) Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, but that doesn’t mean the feasting stops there. This weekend’s another Saratoga food bonanza, albeit with a different theme—the 6th Annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, October 12.

Held by the Downtowner at the intersection of Division Street and Broadway, Saratogians will be able to travel the gastronomical world with the help of 28 Spa City-based restaurants and food businesses that will be offering a panoply of $1 samples, small plates and bites meant to highlight Saratoga’s incredibly diverse food scene. The International Flavorfeast will even offer a “passport map” of the different cultural cuisines from participating restaurants.

This year’s lineup includes some of Saratoga’s most esteemed, longest-running establishments, including Cantina, Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar and Ravenous (which will participate from its storefront a block away on Phila), as well as a gaggle of newbies such as the Palette Cafe and Solevo Kitchen + Social. And yes, every small course is just $1, so save your singles and small bills.

In addition to the global smorgasbord on Broadway, there will be some live international entertainment as well, including traditional Asian dance troupe, a German accordion band and Irish step-dancers. There will also be some entertainment (and select $1 samples) in the actual storefronts of a few of the participating restaurants. For instance, pay a visit to Sushi Thai Garden/Phila Fusion on Phila Street for some Thai classical dance, as well as demonstrations in vegetable/fruit carving.

Of course, this just scratches the surface of what there is to do this weekend in the Capital Region. Fall’s just getting started, and saratoga living‘s got a week-long list of fun for the entire family.

Tuesday

Comedian Jim Breuer takes his Live and Let Laugh! tour to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (October 8)

Wednesday



The folk-rock group Warden & Company is having a special album release concert at Caffè Lena in Saratoga, featuring guest session players such as Power Player Jim Mastrianni (October 9)

Clifton Park-born musician Matt Smith returns to the Capital Region to perform two sets at Putnam Place in Saratoga (October 9-10)

Thursday

Saratoga-based equine photographer Tracey Buyce (and one of saratoga living‘s “Saratoga 20”) is staging an interactive equine exhibition at the Trilogy Equestrian Center in Ballston Spa (October 10)

Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature standup to the Palace Theatre in Albany—though the show’s been sold out for ages (October 10)

America’s great essayist and humorist David Sedaris will be at Albany’s The Egg (October 10)

Roooar! Jurassic World: Live Tour stomps its way into Albany’s Times Union Center (October 10-13)

Friday

Grammy-winner ’90s musician Paula Cole is performing selections from her 10th studio album, Revolution, at Saratoga’s Caffè Lena (October 11)

Comedian Ron White (aka “Tater Salad” from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour) returns to Albany’s Palace Theatre (October 11)

Sibling rockers Jocelyn & Chris Arndt join the group Little Days for a show at Putnam Place in Saratoga (October 11)

For two days, the 4th annual New York State International Film Festival will take over The Linda in Albany (October 11-12)

The 9th Annual Lake George Village Oktoberfest and Fall Festival kicks off with a weekend of brats, beers and Bavarian-themed fun (October 11-13)

Saturday

Taking place at the Saratoga Spa State Park, the 19th Annual Great Pumpkin Challenge will feature a 5K walk or run, 10K run and a Fun Run for kids (October 12)

Enjoy an interactive murder mystery with Murder at the Park Theater in Glens Falls (October 12)

Award-winning blues and soul singer Martha Redbone is coming to the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall (October 12)

Harvest Fest 2019 will boast a day full of fall fun on Upper Union Street in Schenectady (October 12)

Don’t be afraid to participate in the 6th Annual Running SCCCared Family Run/Walk at The Crossings of Colonie (October 12)

Keep the Bavarian celebration going with Oktoberfest 2019 hosted by the Bolton Landing Brewing Company in Bolton Landing (October 12)

Shop for some great finds and deals at Barn Star’s Fall Antiques Show & Sale at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck (October 12-13)

Home Made Theater presents two weeks of the hit Broadway musical Mamma Mia! at the Spa Little Theater in Saratoga (October 12-27)

Sunday

Celebrate beautiful fall colors at PEAKFest 2019 at the Saratoga County Airport in Ballston Spa (October 13)

Get ready to chow down at the 13th Annual Troy Chowderfest at Monument Square (October 13)

Columbia County is throwing its own Oktoberfest at the Federation of Polish Sportsman in Hudson (October 13)

Don’t miss the 17th Annual “The Way We Were” Car Show on Front Street in Ballston Spa (October 13)