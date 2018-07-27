Will The Next Great Saratoga Cocktail Be Harvey’s ‘Saratoga Spring’?

In saratoga living‘s “Saratoga After Dark” Issue, local mainstay Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar offered up what they believe is the “Next Great Saratoga Cocktail.” Chief mixologist Matthew Brian Bagley, ahem, sprung into action to create the delicious emulsion he’s calling “The Saratoga Spring.” Learn more about it below.

Mixologist: Matthew Brian Bagley

Bar: Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

Cocktail: The Saratoga Spring

I’ve decided to name our spirit-forward cocktail “The Saratoga Spring”—mainly because I’m terrible at naming cocktails and figured, why not just drop an “s” from our city’s name? We opted for G’Vine Gin for the subtle nuances of grape, dry Curaçao and Aperol for the contrast of bitter and sweet citrus spirits (an added bonus is the coloration), celery and grapefruit bitters to enhance the dryness of the dry Curaçao—while adding a touch of spring and summer flavors. And to top it off, a dash of green Chartreuse. Add in a splash of simple syrup and a blast of fresh lemon, and you’ve got an amalgam of flavors that screams summer. (On the tail end, you’ll be left with a dry yet sweet finish.) While labor-intensive—and definitely breaking the “rule of five”—if you love what you’re drinking, who really cares? Sláinte!

The Saratoga Spring

Ingredients

1.5 oz. G’Vine grape Gin

0.75oz. Aperol

0.5 oz. dry Curaçao

2 dashes of grapefruit and celery bitters

0.5 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon

Splash of simple syrup

Dash of green Chartreuse

Burnt lemon peel

Instructions

Chill a Collins glass, add all the ingredients except for the green Chartreuse as listed above and shake with a full tumbler of crushed ice (these spirits are dominant flavors; the shake is important on this one). Fill the Collins glass with two-inch king cubes, strain, top with that dash of green Chartreuse, and finish with the burnt lemon peel.

