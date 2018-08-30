Countdown To The Saratoga Wine & Food Festival: 80 Bugattis At The Grand Tasting

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC), along with legendary event planner Colin Cowie, has outdone itself yet again with this year’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival, which promises to be the most delicious and decadent yet. The annual festival, which this year features saratoga living as its title sponsor, will feature not only more wonderful wine and food than you can possibly consume in a weekend, but also a display of more than 80 luxury Bugatti automobiles. This rare showcase is part of the International Bugatti Tour’s debut in New York State and its first visit to the United States in a decade. The exhibition of priceless autos will be the centerpiece of Saturday’s Grand Tasting on September 8 from 12pm-4pm, where patrons will be able to view the lineup in spots around the Spa State Park reflecting pool.

“What is a Bugatti?” you may ask. Founded in 1909 by Italian-born artist and builder Ettore Bugatti, the Bugatti line became one of the world’s foremost luxury automobile manufacturers in the early 20th century. It had the reputation of being not just the auto of choice for high society, but also the preferred vehicle of the international car-racing circuit in the ’20s and ‘30s. The International Bugatti Tour’s visit to Spa State Park this weekend will boast more than 80 automobiles throughout the company’s history, including the only two 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantics in existence, together for the first time in 15 years (the two are worth $40 million-plus apiece!).

Purchase a VIP ticket for early access to the festivities and the special VIP Bugatti Clubhouse presented by M&T Bank with curated food, wine, events and activities. And don’t forget the Grand Tasting (and its fabulous showcase of Bugattis) is just one day of this year’s Saratoga Wine & Food Festival. Check back soon about what else is in store at the festival here!