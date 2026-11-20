Gemma Tweed Coat
Celtic Treasures
This lightweight coat, perfect for winter-weather layering, is woven from a rich wool blend at Branigan Weavers in Ireland and finished with velvet trim and tortoise shell buttons. $299 | celtictreasures.com
Hammitt Handbag
Lifestyles of Saratoga
Make her holiday extra stylish with this Hammitt handbag in rich quilted Cherrywood leather with brushed gold details. It’s a gift she’ll carry well beyond the holiday season. $445 | lifestylesofsaratoga.com
Sea Biscuit Brown Knit Top
Bobbles & Lace
This brown knit top is a cozy, soft, and chic full-length sweater. Its unique, white horse detail makes it a Saratoga staple and B&L best-seller. $72 | bobblesandlace.com
Peppermint Pig
Saratoga Candy Co.
Would it really be Christmas in Saratoga without a Peppermint Pig? Pick up one of these iconic novelty candy pigs as a hostess gift or stocking stuffer before they’re gone! $14.99–$32.99 | saratogasweets.com
Cutting Boards
Into Mischief Boutique
Available in different sizes and patterns, these tempered glass cutting boards make a wonderful gift for the hostess with the mostest in your life. Small: $38, Medium: $48, Large: $58 | intomischiefboutique.com
Wheated Bourbon
Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor
This Castle & Key wheated bourbon opens with grain-forward notes of oatmeal and baked peach. The palate brings candied almond pastry, caramel, and butterscotch before a long finish of brown sugar with a touch of saddle leather. $59.99 | purdyswine.com
Mini Electric Kettle
Compliments to the Chef
From the designers at Italian home appliance manufacturer Smeg comes this three-cup electric kettle, perfect for heating up water for tea, coffee, or instant meals without sacrificing style. $189.99 | saratogachef.com
Festive Sweater
Caroline and Main
From unexpected stocking stuffers to cozy layers like this “Après All the Way” sweater, Caroline and Main brings a little vintage ski-slope charm and a whole lot of fun to your holiday gifting. $74 | carolineandmain.com
Fresh Fudge
The Country Peddler Shoppe
Looking for a fail-proof gift this holiday season? You can’t go wrong with fudge! Choose from 12 staple flavors—including peanut butter, maple nut, and rocky road—plus seasonal favorites like eggnog at The Country Peddler Shoppe in Greenwich. $16.99 per pound | countrypeddlershoppes.com
Saratoga Landmark Candles
Impressions of Saratoga
Inspired by the city we all love, these hand-poured soy candles make the perfect gift for the Saratogaphile in your life. Small: $19.99 Large: $39.99 | impressionssaratoga.com
Custom Charm Necklaces by FYB Jewelry
Lucia
Build your own custom necklace with birthstones, initials, and adorable charms. It’s the perfect personalized gift for someone special! Chains: $48–$52 | Charms: $20
Dale of Norway Sweater
Alpine Sport Shop
The Norwegians do winter best! Head to Alpine Sport Shop to pick up this wool sweater from Dale of Norway, a heritage brand that’s been crafting premium knitwear since 1879. $389.95 | alpinesportshop.com