Gemma Tweed Coat

Celtic Treasures

This lightweight coat, perfect for winter-weather layering, is woven from a rich wool blend at Branigan Weavers in Ireland and finished with velvet trim and tortoise shell buttons. $299 | celtictreasures.com

Hammitt Handbag

Lifestyles of Saratoga

Make her holiday extra stylish with this Hammitt handbag in rich quilted Cherrywood leather with brushed gold details. It’s a gift she’ll carry well beyond the holiday season. $445 | lifestylesofsaratoga.com

Sea Biscuit Brown Knit Top

Bobbles & Lace

This brown knit top is a cozy, soft, and chic full-length sweater. Its unique, white horse detail makes it a Saratoga staple and B&L best-seller. $72 | bobblesandlace.com

Peppermint Pig

Saratoga Candy Co.

Would it really be Christmas in Saratoga without a Peppermint Pig? Pick up one of these iconic novelty candy pigs as a hostess gift or stocking stuffer before they’re gone! $14.99–$32.99 | saratogasweets.com

Cutting Boards

Into Mischief Boutique

Available in different sizes and patterns, these tempered glass cutting boards make a wonderful gift for the hostess with the mostest in your life. Small: $38, Medium: $48, Large: $58 | intomischiefboutique.com

Wheated Bourbon

Purdy’s Discount Wine & Liquor

This Castle & Key wheated bourbon opens with grain-forward notes of oatmeal and baked peach. The palate brings candied almond pastry, caramel, and butterscotch before a long finish of brown sugar with a touch of saddle leather. $59.99 | purdyswine.com

Mini Electric Kettle

Compliments to the Chef

From the designers at Italian home appliance manufacturer Smeg comes this three-cup electric kettle, perfect for heating up water for tea, coffee, or instant meals without sacrificing style. $189.99 | saratogachef.com

Festive Sweater

Caroline and Main

From unexpected stocking stuffers to cozy layers like this “Après All the Way” sweater, Caroline and Main brings a little vintage ski-slope charm and a whole lot of fun to your holiday gifting. $74 | carolineandmain.com

Fresh Fudge

The Country Peddler Shoppe

Looking for a fail-proof gift this holiday season? You can’t go wrong with fudge! Choose from 12 staple flavors—including peanut butter, maple nut, and rocky road—plus seasonal favorites like eggnog at The Country Peddler Shoppe in Greenwich. $16.99 per pound | countrypeddlershoppes.com

Saratoga Landmark Candles

Impressions of Saratoga

Inspired by the city we all love, these hand-poured soy candles make the perfect gift for the Saratogaphile in your life. Small: $19.99 Large: $39.99 | impressionssaratoga.com

Custom Charm Necklaces by FYB Jewelry

Lucia

Build your own custom necklace with birthstones, initials, and adorable charms. It’s the perfect personalized gift for someone special! Chains: $48–$52 | Charms: $20

Dale of Norway Sweater

Alpine Sport Shop

The Norwegians do winter best! Head to Alpine Sport Shop to pick up this wool sweater from Dale of Norway, a heritage brand that’s been crafting premium knitwear since 1879. $389.95 | alpinesportshop.com