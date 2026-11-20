Photography by Bradley Collyer

When Christopher Dailey died at age 8 from a rare form of cancer in November of 2001, his parents didn’t shut the world out and just blindly try to move on. Instead, Mark and Maria Dailey took the lead from their sunny, outgoing, and generous son, and chose to create a legacy that Christopher might’ve built himself, had he been given the chance.

Now, 25 years later, that legacy has manifested in a beloved Spa City tradition: the Christopher Dailey Foundation’s annual 5K Turkey Trot, in which thousands of runners and walkers take to the streets of Saratoga every Thanksgiving morning.

“My favorite day of the year is Thanksgiving, and that’s because of the Turkey Trot,” says Brendan Dailey, Christopher’s younger brother, who along with his older sister, Laura Rose Dailey, has taken on much of the day-to-day responsibilities of the nonprofit their parents started. “It’s truly a phenomenal community event that makes me feel connected to Saratoga and really gives me hope for the future.”

Funds raised from the Turkey Trot support the Christopher Dailey Foundation’s mission: To enrich the children of our community with a place to play, learn and enhance their lives. To date, the nonprofit has raised more than $2.5 million for community centers, schools, land conservation organizations, and to provide food and clothing to families in need, primarily in the Capital Region.

“Because my brother loved sports, our original goal was youth sports,” Brendan says. (In the years after Christopher’s death, the foundation helped fund the Christopher Dailey Memorial Youth Gymnasium in Gavin Park.) “But community was also so important to him, so now we are focused on pouring everything we raise into initiatives that enhance our community and help build empathy. Those qualities were very important to Christopher, and they are very much lacking in our society today. As philanthropic as Saratogians are, we really feel compelled to fill in the gaps where we see them.”

At this year’s 25th annual Turkey Trot, more than 4,000 participants will gather outside of City Hall and run up North Broadway, around the Skidmore College campus, and back, finishing at the corner of Route 50 and North Broadway. Among past participants is Christa Hyland, a long-time Saratoga Springs resident who first participated in the 5K the year after her mother passed away.

“My father and I decided to do it together,” Hyland says, adding that her mother, Rita Marie Lashway, was a devoted and generous member of the community who consistently gave back. “It was a magical day. We walked it, and then went out after and talked about my mom. We were just excited to take part in such a positive community event that I’m sure she would have enjoyed. As we walked, there was a gentle snow falling, and the town looked beautiful.”

The 25th annual Christopher Dailey 5K Turkey Trot kicks off outside City Hall at 8:30am sharp on Thursday, November 26. Registration is $30 prior to November 16, and $34 after. The feel-good pre-turkey vibes? Free.