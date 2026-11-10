Photography by Megan Mumford

This story is part of our annual Capital Region Gives Back initiative that honors 10 locals who are making our community a better place. Read up on all of the 2026 honorees and join us on December 9 for the 8th annual Capital Region Gives Back event at Putnam Place.

When it comes to fundraising, Keith Augustine knows the secret: It’s not really about asking people for money. It’s about creating relationships that are built on values and a shared vision for a better world.

This year, Augustine’s vision was set: He’d raise as much as he could for Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS), where humans and horses come together in a healing environment to promote mental wellness, and Augustine took it upon himself to bring in thousands of dollars in sponsorships.

“I was proud that a lot of the people that I know in the community—and businesses—really stepped up this summer,” says Augustine, who sits on the THS board.

Lifting up the THS message was a natural fit for the local entrepreneur. In 2001, he and his wife, Amy, moved to Saratoga Springs, and Amy launched Lazy Dog Cookie Co.—a dog treat company with a big heart. Since its earliest days, giving back has been at the heart of the company’s mission; Lazy Dog regularly donates to local organizations that support veterans and animals. It wasn’t long before Keith quit his corporate sales job to go all in with Amy on the company.

“One of the biggest long-term influences for us has been starting a small business, watching it grow, and realizing how many people support us,” he says. “Being able to give back and share those experiences really humbles you.”

For Augustine, one of the most gratifying parts about fundraising for THS is knowing that, in doing so, he’s helping more and more folks discover that this resource exists right here in their own backyard: Through Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy, THS serves veterans, victims of domestic violence, and adults and children navigating mental illness and social difficulties.

“I tell people all the time, ‘I don’t care what kind of mood you’re in,’” he says. “‘When you go and spend time with the horses, I guarantee you that you’ll leave in a better mood.’”