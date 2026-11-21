Just in time for the weather to cool down, Saratoga Springs is heating up. While entrepreneurs Mark and Beth Tooker promise to bring the country’s largest Finnish sauna to the Spa City early next year, a heat-centric business of a different sort is already serving up sweat-drenched workouts on Maple Avenue.

Introducing HOTWORX, a national company with franchise locations in Latham, Guilderland, North Greenbush, Delmar, and now Saratoga Springs. (The Spa City location was opened last Friday by Latham resident Wendy Martin, who also owns the one in Delmar.) I’d been seeing ads for the new studio for months on Instagram, but still wasn’t exactly sure how it worked. How is it open 24 hours a day? How are they offering all those classes, all in 120-degree temps? I figured I’d just go and try it out for myself.

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