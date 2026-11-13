In just one year, Ballston Lake native Sawyer Pollard has grown her seed of an idea—a DJing hot dog stand—into a full-fledged, award-winning catering operation. The Meat Stick Chick, as she’s known, has popped up all over the Capital Region, slinging dogs from the SummerNight block party and Nightmare Market in Schenectady to Lost & Found and A Big Gay Market in Albany—and even serving one up to a CBS 6 News meteorologist on air. But she’s never brought her “big, juicy wieners,” as she calls them, to Saratoga. Until now. This Saturday, The Meat Stick Chick will be serving an expanded menu of hot dogs and accoutrements out of the kitchen at Saratoga City Tavern.

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