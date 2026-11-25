The lower level of 388 Broadway wasn’t even on the rental market when Brianna Collins started sniffing around. “The space wasn’t available, but I cold-called the landlord anyway,” says the Lake George native, who’s worked at Saratoga bars and restaurants for years. “I was just curious. Like, ‘Think of me in the future if it ever becomes available.’”

Then, earlier this month, The Comedy Works owner and current tenant Tommy Nicchi announced plans to move his comedy club, which has occupied a small room behind the bar for the last decade and a half, to a former church in Schenectady, leaving the entire 6,800-square-foot space vacant. And Brianna got the call she’d been hoping for.

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