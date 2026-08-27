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MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

FOOD + DRINK

SLAH: During Travers Week, These Friends Only Consume Wings & Booze

When I rolled up to Clancy’s yesterday at 11:30am, best friends Jeanine and Kiri were already at the bar, sipping on Bloody Marys while they waited for their first meal of the day: chicken wings. After lunch (or was it breakfast?), the Westchester natives had plans to head over to the Trackside Grill for more drinks, then The Post Bar inside the track. When they got hungry, they’d probably go to Kings for wings, Siro’s for drinks, and wherever else the wind took them—maybe Booker & Bangtail for espresso martinis. After a full day of drinking, they’d likely be hungry again, and would find the nearest bar that served, you guessed it: wings. Today? They’ll do it all again.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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