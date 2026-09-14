Saratoga Living’s Complete 2026 Food + Drink Guide

(Above) Familiar Creature, photographed by Victorian Sedefian

In The Lord of the Rings, Hobbits generally eat seven meals a day: breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. Saratogians, it turns out, aren’t so different. While we don’t have particularly hairy feet, we do love to eat, drink, and be merry. And so, in this, our fourth annual Food & Drink Issue, we’re breaking down Saratogians’ diets into seven distinct meals: breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner, dessert, and late night. Click the links below for a comprehensive guide to each.