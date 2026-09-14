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FOOD + DRINK

Saratoga Living’s Complete 2026 Food + Drink Guide

(Above) Familiar Creature, photographed by Victorian Sedefian

In The Lord of the Rings, Hobbits generally eat seven meals a day: breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. Saratogians, it turns out, aren’t so different. While we don’t have particularly hairy feet, we do love to eat, drink, and be merry. And so, in this, our fourth annual Food & Drink Issue, we’re breaking down Saratogians’ diets into seven distinct meals: breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner, dessert, and late night. Click the links below for a comprehensive guide to each.

Breakfast/Brunch

Lunch/Happy Hour

Dinner/Dessert

Late-Night

Picture of Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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Saratoga Living’s Complete 2026 Food + Drink Guide

The 2026 Food + Drink Guide: Late-Night

The 2026 Food + Drink Guide: Dinner and Dessert

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