The 2026 Food + Drink Guide: Dinner and Dessert

Photograph by Shawn LaChapelle

In The Lord of the Rings, Hobbits generally eat seven meals a day: breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. Saratogians, it turns out, aren’t so different. While we don’t have particularly hairy feet, we do love to eat, drink, and be merry. And so, in this, our fourth annual Food & Drink Issue, we’re breaking down Saratogians’ diets into seven distinct meals: breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner, dessert, and late night. Next up: dinner and dessert.

5 Burgers You Have to Try

Henry Street Taproom’s Taproom Burger

(top photo) At a place known for its beer, it makes sense that a burger is one of the most-ordered items. Though HST’s menu changes often, the smash burger is a constant. $21

Photo by Victoria Sedefian

Hamlet & Ghost’s Double Cheeseburger

If we had a dollar for every time someone raved to us about Hamlet’s double cheeseburger, made with St. Croix Farm beef and best served with duck fat fries, we’d be able to purchase Hamlet’s double cheeseburger with duck fat fries—and maybe even that optional fried egg. $27

Next Door Kitchen’s Next Door Burger

Another fine-dining destination with a much-talked-about burger, Ballston Spa’s Next Door Kitchen serves their signature burger with Vermont cheddar, red onion marmalade, house bacon, and secret sauce. $26

Photo by Victoria Sedefian

Comfort Kitchen’s Comfort Burger

For cheap eats, Comfort Kitchen in the Saratoga Marketplace can’t be beat. You can’t go wrong with the classic Comfort Burger, two smash burgers topped with American, secret sauce, house pickles, sautéed onions, and shredduce. $17

The Merc’s Quinoa Black Bean Burger

Though an April 2025 New York Times article declared that “meat is back,” there are still some options for the vegetarians and vegans out there. One of the best can be found at The Merc—it might fall apart on you, but you’ll be picking up every last piece. $19

You Ate Where?!

Saratoga dining options that still seem like a secret

Noah’s Italian’s Chef’s Table

Available for private parties this fall

Hattie’s Back Bar

Open through the warm-weather months

Fillies on Phila’s Patio

Open through the warm-weather months

CulinaryArts@SPAC

Coming to ThePines@SPAC October 1, October 28, and November 18

The Adelphi Gardens

Open for special events hosted by Morrissey’s

Panza’s Private Room

Call for reservations of 8–10 people

On Deck

An October opening is the goal for The Pearl, a new oyster bar and seafood restaurant that’s taking over the former home of Scallions. Ronnie Solevo of Phila Street Italian hotspot Solevo is behind the project, but he’s keeping what’s in store intentionally secretive, papering the windows with QR codes that link to shellfish-centric YouTube videos. What we do know? The restaurant will be inspired by the cuisine of Solevo’s Connecticut upbringing, and will feature a raw bar, ever-changing seafood selections, and interiors designed by Kennedy Taylor.

quiz

What’s for Dinner?

1. What’s the occasion?

A. I have no food at my house and I’m starving

B. It’s Friday!

C. Dinner with the girls

D. Our 30th wedding anniversary

2. How MUCH do you want to spend?

A. $

B. $$

C. $$$

D. $$$$

3. What are you wearing?

A. Sweats

B. Whatever I wore to work

C. A new outfit I’m excited to show off

D. My grandmother’s pearls

4. Anything else on the docket?

A. Pinball would be fun

B. A quick 9 holes

C. Drinks—definitely drinks

D. This is all we’ve got planned for the night

5. Craving anything in particular?

A. A burger and fries

B. A hearty sandwich

C. Wood-fired flatbread

D. Steak

ANSWER KEY

Mostly A: Herbie’s Burgers

Mostly B: The Hideaway

Mostly C: Kindred

Mostly D: The Wishing Well

DESSERT

Familiar Creature, Unfamiliar Flavors

Since opening in February of last year, Familiar Creature has become known for its limited-edition soft-serve ice cream offerings. There’s just one flavor available at a time, but these aren’t your typical vanilla/chocolate/strawberry selections: Chef Michele Hunter is whipping up flavors like black sesame olive oil topped with Oreos and sea salt, watermelon hibiscus topped with lime syrup and Tajín chili, and vanilla mascarpone topped with poached rhubarb, roasted strawberries, and basil syrup. Follow @familiarcreaturebar for the latest flavor updates, because when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Dessert Bar, Three Ways

Two years ago, Saratoga didn’t have a single dessert bar. Now, it has three, each with their own flair.

1. Saratoga Dessert Bar

Don’t let its Wilton Mall food court location fool you: The Saratoga Dessert Bar, owned by the Adelphi’s former director of food and beverage, is the real deal.

Must Try: Brownie-stuffed chocolate chip cookie

2. Bibulous

Bibulous puts the “bar” in dessert bar. Stop by the Henry Street location often, as the cake-centric dessert menu is always changing. Some drinks (espresso martini flight, anyone?) may qualify as dessert, too.

Must Try: Make any dessert à la mode with a $4 scoop of ice cream

3. Elody

When 13 North rebranded and moved to Phila Street, owner Patti Weaver brought along her signature cheesecakes, and serves them at a designated dessert bar located in the restaurant.

Must Try: Whatever cheesecake is on the menu