The 2026 Food + Drink Guide: Late-Night

In The Lord of the Rings, Hobbits generally eat seven meals a day: breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. Saratogians, it turns out, aren’t so different. While we don’t have particularly hairy feet, we do love to eat, drink, and be merry. And so, in this, our fourth annual Food & Drink Issue, we’re breaking down Saratogians’ diets into seven distinct meals: breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner, dessert, and late night. Click the links below for a comprehensive guide to each.

A Star is Reborn

Every generation of Saratogian remembers a different era of Gaffney’s, the sprawling bar that’s served as the epicenter of Spa City nightlife since 1978. But the current generation of 20-somethings will remember it as it is now, under the ownership of Mike Morgan and Mike Malone. Part sports bar, speakeasy-style restaurant, and outdoor live music venue, the reimagined Gaffney’s has made big waves since opening in time for the final Belmont at Saratoga, hosting many a DJ set on the patio, bachelor party in the VIP section, and date night in the Parlor.

Photo by Victoria Sedefian

The Cocktail King

There are cocktails, and then there’s whatever Kindred bar manager Zach Wolfgramm is mixing up over on Henry Street. Culinary craft beverages? Flavor explosions in a cup? We’re not quite sure what to call them, but “cocktail” doesn’t seem to do his craft justice. At press time, Wolfgramm was still in the fall menu ideation phase, so we’ll give you an idea of what he served up last cozy season: The Shuck and Burn, made with corn mezcal Wolfgramm makes himself by marinating grilled corn in the spirit; The Hot Temptation, a savory concoction of ramp gin, black pepper vodka, house-made hot sauce, and pickle juice; and the Bourbon Bramble Brew, an espresso martini spinoff made with Biscoff cookie bourbon, house espresso, coffee liqueur, and a raspberry cordial. We rest our case.

Good Food, After Hours

These restaurants are keeping Saratogians fed late into the night.

Harvey’s Restaurant & Bar

Serving food until midnight Thursday–Saturday

Bocage

Serving food until midnight Friday and Saturday

T.G. Clancy’s Tavern and Fare

Serving food until 2am Sunday–Thursday and 3am Friday and Saturday

Herbie’s Burgers

Serving food until 2am daily

Esperanto

Serving food until midnight Thursday and 2:30am Friday and Saturday

quiz

WHERE’S THE AFTERPARTY?

1. WHAT TIME OF YEAR IS IT?

A. The holidays

B. The first warm day of spring

C. Peak track season

D. Flannel season

2. WHAT ARE WE DRINKING?

A. Specialty cocktails

B. Vodka soda

C. Surfside

d. Cheap beer

3. WHERE DO YOU WANT TO SIT?

A. At a high top

B. On a patio

C. Sit???

D. At the bar

4. WHAT’S THE MUSIC VIBE?

A. Just a playlist is fine

B. DJ tunes

C. A live band playing the hits

D. A heavy metal band from Troy

5. WHAT TYPE OF CROWD ARE YOU LOOKING FOR?

A. Girls’ night out

B. Single and ready to mingle

C. Bachelor parties gone wild

D. Anyone with tattoos

ANSWER KEY

Mostly A: Lucy’s Bar

Mostly B: The Night Owl

Mostly C: The Horseshoe

Mostly D: Desperate Annie’s