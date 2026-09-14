The 2026 Food + Drink Guide: Lunch and Happy Hour

In The Lord of the Rings, Hobbits generally eat seven meals a day: breakfast, second breakfast, elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper. Saratogians, it turns out, aren’t so different. While we don’t have particularly hairy feet, we do love to eat, drink, and be merry. And so, in this, our fourth annual Food & Drink Issue, we’re breaking down Saratogians’ diets into seven distinct meals: breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour, dinner, dessert, and late night. Next up: breakfast and brunch.

It’s a Deal

Did you know that your favorite Saratoga sushi spot gives deep discounts when you stop by for a weekday lunch? Here are a few such deals. Your taste buds and wallet will thank you.

Azuma Sushi Bistro

Down in Malta, Azuma’s hibachi lunch specials (chicken, salmon, filet mignon, etc.) come with clear soup, house salad, vegetables, noodles, and fried rice—all for $22 or less. Available 11am–3pm

Duo Modern Japanese Cuisine & Hibachi

Duo’s two- and three-roll lunch specials are not only the cheapest around, but they come with a side of miso soup or salad, too. It’s $13 for two and $16 for three. Available 11am–3pm

Omakase Sushi and Grill

Omakase offers all sorts of lunch dishes for close to half the cost of dinner—like chicken teriyaki, which is $22 for dinner and just $13 for lunch. Available 11:30am–2:45pm

Wasabi Saratoga

An all-you-can-eat lunch at Wasabi is a heck of a lot cheaper than an all-you-can-eat dinner: It’s just $19.50 versus $30.99 for weeknight dinner and $32.99 for weekend dinner. Available 11:30am–3pm

Kinjo Japanese Steakhouse

Curry, anyone? A yellow curry dinner at Kinjo is $21; for lunch, it’s just $12. Available 11am–3pm

Get it While it’s Hot

If you love specialty sandwiches and aren’t following Cardona’s Market on social media, you’re likely missing out on all sorts of limited-edition concoctions like The Starting Gate, Cardona’s first-ever breakfast sandwich available only at the deli’s Saratoga location on days the track was open, and The Hutton—roast beef, ham, Swiss, horseradish mayo, spring mix, tomato, and house-made citrus and serrano jam, served hot on a toasted pretzel bun—created this past summer in partnership with Bethlehem native and US Women’s National Soccer Team star Claire Hutton. What’s in store for the fall? Only the sandwich gods can say.

COMING SOON

The owners of Kuma Ani are gearing up to open their fourth Capital Region restaurant, and Spa City lunches will never be the same. Set to open this fall in the former home of Saratoga’s Community Federal Credit Union on Division Street, the local chain will bring affordable, order-at-the-counter ramen, ban mein, and donburi to the good people of Saratoga. The bubble tea is just the cherry on top.



quiz

What’s for Lunch?

1. Where are you hoping to dine?

A. Downtown

B. On the outskirts of town

C. On the lake

D. Wilton

2. How do you want to order?

A. Online

B. When I get there

C. Waiter, please!

D. I’ll serve myself

3. What are you craving?

A. Chipotle, but better

B. Something with grill marks

C. Comfort food

D. A little bit of everything

4. And on the side?

A. Doughnuts, duh

B. Potato chips

C. Salad, for ~balance~

D. A $10 bag of specialty peanut butter cups I don’t need

5. How ’bout to wash it down?

A. Agua fresca

B. A tall boy in a brown paper bag from EBI

C. A cocktail, please

D. Cold-pressed juice

ANSWER KEY

Mostly A: Taquero

Mostly B: Saratoga Awesome Dogs

Mostly C: Lago by Druthers

Mostly D: Healthy Living’s hot bar

HAPPY HOUR

25 & Me

Here’s what $25 will get you at some of Saratoga’s favorite happy hours:

Rhea

Wednesday–Friday, 4:30–6pm One bao bun, a half-size ramen, and a cocktail

The Merc

Wednesday–Friday, 4–6pm Carnitas tacos and two espresso martinis

Solevo

Monday–Friday, 4–6pm and Saturday–Sunday, 1–4pm Eggplant chips, Paisano bread, and a Solevo Spritz

The Wine Bar

Tuesday–Friday, 4–6pm and Saturday, 2–6pm A quesadilla, calamari, and a glass of wine

Boca Bistro

Thursday–Monday, 4–6pm Ham croquettes, fried potatoes, and a whiskey old fashioned

Cantina

Monday–Friday, 3–6pm Fried avocados, chicharonnes, and two Cantina margaritas

Saratoga’s Six-Hour Happy Hour

At End Zone Sports Pub, located at Saratoga Strike Zone, happy hour is actually several hours. Every day from noon–6pm (excluding NFL game days), drinks are half-priced. Yes, you read that right. PBR is normally $4…You do the math.