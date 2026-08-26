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SLAH: This Social Club is Worth Waking up for

  • Members of the Winners Circle don’t bat an eye at 5am meetup times or playing sand volleyball in a rainstorm. In fact, it’s part of the allure.

Before sunrise on a Saturday in late July, I pulled up to the trailhead of Sleeping Beauty Mountain in Fort Ann after about an hour-long drive from Ballston Spa. Typically, the parking lot would be empty at that time. But on this particular morning, it was already nearly full—and there was a line of cars pulling in behind me.

That’s when I knew that Alec Lind, Gordy Adams, and Chris Serafini, the founders of Winners Circle Fitness Social, which had organized the hike, were onto something.

Read more on Saratoga Living After Hours.

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Natalie Moore

Natalie Moore is the editor of Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazines. A native of Ballston Lake, she began her career as an editorial intern at Saratoga Living, and, essentially, never left. In addition to overseeing the creation of the print magazines, she is the main contributor to Saratoga Living After Hours, a Substack newsletter that covers the Spa City’s social scene. In an alternate reality, she is a professional pickleball player.
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