SLAH: This Social Club is Worth Waking up for

Before sunrise on a Saturday in late July, I pulled up to the trailhead of Sleeping Beauty Mountain in Fort Ann after about an hour-long drive from Ballston Spa. Typically, the parking lot would be empty at that time. But on this particular morning, it was already nearly full—and there was a line of cars pulling in behind me.

That’s when I knew that Alec Lind, Gordy Adams, and Chris Serafini, the founders of Winners Circle Fitness Social, which had organized the hike, were onto something.

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