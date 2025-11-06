follow us

Facebook Instagram X-twitter

subscribe today

MAGAZINESL AFTER HOURS
SL INSIDERS CLUBMUST-READ LIST

PARTY PICS

The 5th Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

Photography by Zack Skowronek

Whiskey was back on the table on November 5, as Saratoga Living teamed up with First Fill Spirits to host the 5th annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga—this time with chocolate! At 7pm, guests started filing in to Putnam Place, where they received a welcome canned whiskey, and at 7:30pm, the tasting began. First Fill owners Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky walked the crowd through four drams of bourbon and one rye, all of which were paired with chocolates from Saratoga Candy Co.

Picture of Staff Report

Staff Report

loader-image
Saratoga Springs
9:19 pm, Nov 8, 2025
44°F
Humidity: 69 %
Pressure: 1014 hPa
Wind: 5 mph
Wind Gust: 9 mph
Clouds: 100%
Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 4:38 pm

THE EVENTS

THE MAGAZINE

READ MORE

Recent Articles

The 5th Annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga

Michael Hallisey Joins Team Behind ‘Capital Region Living’ and ‘Saratoga Living’

Discover Saratoga’s Restaurant Week Returns November 3–9

Stay connected with Saratoga Living!

Get exclusive stories, insider event updates, and the latest Saratoga news—delivered straight to your inbox.