Photography by Zack Skowronek

Whiskey was back on the table on November 5, as Saratoga Living teamed up with First Fill Spirits to host the 5th annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga—this time with chocolate! At 7pm, guests started filing in to Putnam Place, where they received a welcome canned whiskey, and at 7:30pm, the tasting began. First Fill owners Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky walked the crowd through four drams of bourbon and one rye, all of which were paired with chocolates from Saratoga Candy Co.