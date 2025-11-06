Photography by Zack Skowronek

Empire Media Network (EMN), the locally owned parent company behind Capital Region Living and Saratoga Living, is expanding. Last week, the company doubled down on its commitment to covering stories from Columbia County to Warren County by hiring Michael Hallisey, a longtime journalist based in Delmar, as the publications’ associate editor.

Hallisey comes to EMN after a decade spent as Managing Editor of Spotlight Newspapers, where his reporting and editorial leadership earned multiple New York Press Association awards including three first-place honors for arts and entertainment coverage.

“Arts and entertainment coverage is where the community’s spirit shows itself most vividly,” says Hallisey. “I’ve always believed in telling stories that celebrate the creativity, resilience, and originality driving the Capital Region’s cultural scene.”

Associate Editor Michael Hallisey with Saratoga Living Director of Sales Annette Quarrier, EMN Editor in Chief Natalie Moore, and EMN Chief Operations Officer Tina Galante at the 5th annual Whiskey Night in Saratoga. (Photography by Zack Skowronek)

In his new role, Hallisey will work closely with EMN Editor in Chief Natalie Moore to produce content for the company’s print publications, social media accounts, and other digital entities, including saratogaliving.com, crlmag.com, Saratoga Living After Hours, and CRL IRL, a soon-to-launch Substack newsletter for which Hallisey will be the main contributor.

“We are thrilled to bring on someone who not only has extensive experience writing for local publications, specifically in the arts and entertainment realm, but someone who lives in the heart of the community Capital Region Living serves,” says Moore. “Having Michael on the team will allow us to expand our day-by-day coverage in the tri-city area, increase Capital Region Living‘s social media presence, and lean even further into our mission to provide this area of the world with the local news coverage this community deserves.”

As associate editor, Hallisey will continue to expand his storytelling reach beyond the printed page. In addition to his editorial work with Capital Region Living and Saratoga Living, Hallisey produces and hosts the weekly radio show On The List on WVCR and the iHeart Radio Network. By bridging his experience in both print and radio, he aims to create a more dynamic experience for readers—one that captures the rhythm, personality, and creative energy that define the Capital Region.

“The Capital Region has more stories than one medium can hold,” says Hallisey. “Through my work with Capital Region Living and On The List, I’m eager to keep blending the strengths of print and radio—to inform, entertain, and celebrate the creative heartbeat of our region.”