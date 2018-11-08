The Calendar: What’s Going On In Saratoga Springs This Weekend

We here at saratoga living hope you’re still not too full from last weekend’s Corks, Forks & Brews, because this week’s Editor’s Pick is another face-stuffing celebration of food and wine. Saratoga Restaurant Week kicked off on November 5, and will continue all week, through Sunday, November 11, with nearly 50 participating restaurants throughout Saratoga and the surrounding area. All week, select restaurants will be serving up an $10 lunch plates and $20-$30 three-course dinners. Enjoy an affordable but delicious lunch at Esperanto, Falafel Den, Gaffney’s Restaurant, BurgerFi and Pig N’ Whistle on Broadway, among others—or sit back and enjoy a full dinner with an appetizer (or soup), entrée and dessert at Salt & Char, Olde Bryan Inn, Hattie’s Restaurant, Mouzon House, Boca Bistro or Chez Pierre. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

All participating restaurants also function as donation centers for Toys for Toga!, a toy drive sponsored by Discover Saratoga, Druthers Brewing Company and DeCrescente. (For more about Saratoga Restaurant Week, click here.) And for more fun, food and good times, check out what else is going on this weekend in Saratoga.

Friday, November 9

The 7th Annual HOPE Gala – 6:30-10pm at Saratoga National Golf Club, proceeds go to help Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (HOPE).

Spirit of Christmas 2-Day Holiday Festival – Friday and Saturday, 3-8pm both days at Queensbury Methodist Church.

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals – 7pm at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Saturday, November 10

Saratoga Holiday Art Fair – Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm both days, at the National Museum of Dance.

40th Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive – The drive kicks off this Saturday, 10am-2pm at St. John the Evangelist School in

Schenectady. Check for other dates in November to donate.

Leonard Bernstein at 100–The Educator and Intellectual – 7pm at Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center (read more about this event here).

CNYS Black Expo – 10am-5:30pm at the Albany Capital Center.

Santa’s Arrival with Tree Lighting Ceremony – 9-11am at Crossgates Mall in Albany.

Revibe Night Out – 6-8pm at Revibe in Downtown Schuylerville.

Sunday, November 11

5th Annual Jewish Book Fair and Hanukkah Sale – 11am-3pm at The Jewish Community of Saratoga Springs, 84 Weibel Avenue.

Bobby Long – The British folk singer will be at Caffè Lena at 7pm.