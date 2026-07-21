If you’ve ever driven by The Charlton School and wondered what happens on campus, you finally have the opportunity to have those questions answered. On Wednesday, September 23, the school will invite the public to learn about its mission of supporting young women facing mental health challenges and encourage the community to contribute to its efforts.

Among the Wildflowers is The Charlton School’s first on-campus fundraiser in its 71-year history. Guests will have the opportunity to stroll through the school’s pollinator garden and see the campus where 42 middle school and high school students receive top-tier therapy, academic, and extracurricular services every year. Such programs push these young girls to grow in their personal and professional lives.

“Families often reach us after years of navigating broken systems, poor assessments, hospital-driven insurance time constraints, family strain, and falling academic progress,” says Charlton School Executive Director Alex Capo. “Our team surrounds young women and their families with the clear clinical and academic support needed to work alongside us as partners so we can rebuild and move forward.”

Cultivating a community like The Charlton School only happens when everyone pitches in. While the New York State Department of Education and the Office of Children and Family Services keeps the lights on, the school is seeking supporters to invest in its ancillary services—programs including Equine Therapy and Art and Career Development that are often the most impactful for a student’s individual growth. Among the Wildflowers will not only serve as a fundraiser, but as a window into the life-changing programming that happens at The Charlton School. The event will feature live music by musicians Maggie Doherty and Katy Dwyer, food provided by the school’s campus chefs, and mocktails by Bars Without Boundaries.

“We are grateful for the support shown to the event already,” says Bo Goliber, The Charlton School’s chief strategy and impact officer and the creator of Among the Wildflowers. “It’s a testament to the work being done here, but even more importantly, it shows our students and their families that the community truly cares about them. It’s fully mission-focused with the intention of making our students and families feel seen and understood, while also celebrating our progress and our impact on young women’s mental health.”

Tickets for Among the Wildflowers can be purchased here.

Saratoga Living is proud to be a media sponsor of Among the Wildflowers.