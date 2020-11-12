fbpx

Tiz the Law to Begin 4-Year-Old Season at the Pegasus World Cup

The locally owned Thoroughbred, who won the 2020 Belmont and Travers, will compete again on January 23.

Tiz the Law (with white bridle) leading the pack at the Belmont Stakes, which he eventually won, back in June 2020. (NYRA)

After rushing out of the gate in the pandemic-twisted 2020 season, winning the Belmont Stakes in June and then taking the Travers Stakes in early August, Sackatoga Stable’s Tiz the Law seemed poised for a Triple Crown run. “We’re actually dreaming of a ‘Quadruple Crown,’ thanks to the Travers win,” Jack Knowlton, Sackatoga’s managing partner, told Saratoga Living mere weeks before that September’s Kentucky Derby. It wasn’t to be; in a race to the finish line, Tiz the Law was bested by the Bob Baffert–trained Authentic. And after skipping the Preakness Stakes, the horse was pointed towards the Breeders’ Cup Classic, where he ended up finishing a disappointing sixth (his old nemesis, Authentic, went wire-to-wire in the race).

Those last two losses will likely bar Tiz the Law from capturing an Eclipse Award for his 3-year-old season at this coming January’s ceremony, but his ownership group already has their eyes set on 2021. Sackatoga Stable, which is based in Saratoga Springs, announced on November 12 that Tiz the Law would be kicking off his 4-year-old campaign on January 23 in the Grade 1, $3 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, FL. And because Authentic has now been retired to stud, Sackatoga has swooped in and swapped his 2020 jockey, Manny Franco, in favor of John Velasquez.

Sackatoga’s Knowlton is bullish about Tiz the Law’s upcoming season. “I’m grateful for all that has been accomplished thus far with Tiz,” said Knowlton in a statement. “How can you not be? But we have another year of racing ahead of us and want to do what’s best for him and our partners. Tiz’s story still has another chapter.”

Avatar
Will Levith

Will Levith is Editorial Director at Saratoga Living and Capital Region Living magazine. He's a native Saratogian and graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. His work has been published by Esquire, Playboy, Condé Nast Traveler, Men's Health, RealClearLife and many others. He lives in Troy with his wife, Laura, and dog, Esopus.

No Comments Yet

Comments are closed

ABOUT US

Welcome to Saratoga Living, the premier lifestyle media company in Saratoga Springs and the heart of New York’s Capital Region.

Saratoga Living magazine publishes six times a year. saratogaliving.com relaunched on February 8, 2018. Like our page on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

The Voux magazine theme

THE CITY. THE CULTURE. THE LIFE.

FOLLOW US ON

 

For Saratoga Living‘s Submission Guidelines,
click here.

CONTACT US

All editorial queries should be directed to:
editorial@saratogaliving.com; or sent to 422 Broadway, Suite 203, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Saratoga Living assumes no responsibility for unsolicited submissions.

For advertising inquiries, contact: annette@saratogaliving.com.

For magazine subscriptions and to purchase back issues, contact:
subscribe@saratogaliving.com.

For all other inquiries, call us at 518-584-7500.

 