Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend With A Slew Of Romantic Events And Dinner Options In Saratoga

Salt & Char will be offering romantic dinners for two this Valentine's Day. (Salt & Char/Facebook)

No need to fret over Valentine’s Day plans this year. Saratoga Springs has got you covered. Couples won’t even have to leave the area to enjoy a plethora of romantic dining experiences on Friday, February 14. Those crazy for crêpes will want to head over to Ravenous on Phila Street to enjoy a Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner, with a three-course meal of savory and sweet crêpes, an alcoholic beverage of your choice and live music by The Kaitlyn Fay Trio. Other Saratoga dining staples featuring catered specials on Valentine’s Day include Salt & Char, with a steak-heavy, three-course dinner; the Saratoga Winery, with lots of food, wine, desserts and live music by Sidetracked; and Fish at 30 Lake, which will have a menu featuring a “duet” of lobster tail and fish filet, or scallops and shrimp.

Of course, there’ll be plenty to do in town other than a traditional candlelit dinner. Get in the mood at Caffé Lena with the jazzy/ragtime-y Lovestruck Balladeers; or head over to Pint Sized for a Valentine’s Day Show with Luvallaby (Toga), an evening of delicious food followed by some fun music. The local brewpub scene will also have some heart-themed offerings this Friday with a Valentine’s Day Winter Prom at Artisanal Brew Works 8-11pm and a Valentine’s Day ‘Eat Your Heart Out’ Cupcake and Beer Pairing at SingleCut Beersmith‘s taproom in Clifton Park. And for anyone on the lookout for chocolates or roses (why not both?) head over to Walt & Whitman for a Valentine’s Day Pop-Up from Wednesday, February 12 through Friday, February 14 to pick up something thoughtful for your significant other.

And that’s not even all the Valentine’s Day events this weekend. Check out the rest of what’s going on in the Capital Region (and beyond) below.

Monday, February 10



Volunteer some time during the kickoff to WAMC’s February Fund Drive held at WAMC Northeast Public Radio in Albany

Tuesday, February 11

The Original Harlem Globe Trotters will be trotting into Glens Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena for a spectacular basketball show

Take a free Curator’s Tour with Skidmore senior Serena Hildebrandt at The Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery

Wednesday, February 12

Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro and Grammy-nominated mandolinist Sierra Hull will be playing at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Discuss your favorite true-crime programs during a True Crime Meetup at the Palette Cafe in Saratoga

Thursday, February 13

Enjoy a screening of two short, avant-garde films as part of the Tang Teaching Museum’s film series Whole Grain at Skidmore College

The Sweet Remains, a group of three folksy singer-songwriters, will perform at the Park Theater in Glens Falls.

Local authors Lorraine Toth and Jene Luciani will be signing their books, Psychic Serendipity and The Bra Book, at the Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will perform a program of Romantic-era music at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Grammy-nominated folk-rock group The Lumineers are playing at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center February 13 and 14 (the band will also be performing at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center this June)

Popcorn Falls, a zany production with just two actors performing more than 20 roles, is running at the Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake from February 13-23

Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day)

Jam band Twiddle, along with Wild Adriatic and Strange Machines, will play a Valentine’s Run concert at Albany’s Palace Theatre

Catch one of the hottest, youngest chamber orchestras around—Ensemble Connect—at Skidmore’s Arthur Zankel Music Center

Enjoy A Tribute 2 Prince with Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Paint and Sip Studio on Henry Street will be hosting a couple’s Valentine’s Day Adirondack Sunset for Two painting class

Delight in a mix of great music, visual art and spoken word during Poetry in Motion at Proctors in Schenectady

Jazz fans won’t want to miss the annual Hudson Jazz Festival at Hudson Hall in the historic Hudson Opera House

Off-the-wall comedic duo Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim bring their Mandatory Attendance Tour to Albany’s The Egg

The 4th Annual Ice Bar hosted by Bailey’s Saratoga will be offering hot chocolate, chocolate cocktails and more February 14 and 15

Don’t miss the grand opening of Bound By Fate Brewing, Schuylerville’s first brewpub, February 14-16

Enjoy lots of dancing and folk/roots music during the annual Flurry Festival, February 14-16, at the Saratoga Springs City Center

Rock legends The Eagles will kick off a weekend of performances at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan February 14, 15 and 18

Saturday, February 15

Comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah will be bringing his popular Loud & Clear tour to the Times Union Center in Albany

There’ll be no choice but to indulge during the Albany, NY Wine & Chocolate Festival at the Desmond Hotel

Saint Rose Camerata presents a concert of 19th- and 20th-century chamber music at Saint Rose’s Massry Center for the Arts

Take part in a fun, choose-your-own-adventure puppet show with Cardboard Explosion at The Center for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck

Warm up and enjoy fireworks, live music and more during West Mountain’s annual Fire on the Mountain in Queensbury

Participate in plenty of indoor and outdoor winter activities at the Town of Clifton Park’s Winterfest 2020

Sunday, February 16

Don’t miss Opening Day Weekend Celebration for the 79th season of live harness racing at Saratoga Casino Hotel February 16 and 17

Catch a free Evening Serenade concert at the Schenectady Library as part of its Beat the Snow Concert series

Albany’s Palace Theater is proud to host the Price Chopper Black History Step Show & HYP3st Dance Competition

Children’s book authors Jennifer Swender and Paul DuBois Jacobs will celebrate the launch of their new book The Big Race Lace Case: Mack Rhino Private Eye at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga