Schuylerville’s First Brewery To Celebrate Grand Opening On Valentine’s Day Weekend

We’re all about the suds-making here in the Capital Region. Whether it’s Brown’s Brewing in Troy, SingleCut in Clifton Park or Racing City right here in Saratoga Springs, there’s no shortage of vat-to-tap beer. And now Schuylerville’s pulling up its own stool at the bar. Just 20 minutes east of Saratoga Springs, the town’s first microbrewery, Bound By Fate Brewing, is set to open this month. Though a few distilleries have come and gone throughout the years in “old Saratoga,” the historic village’s first brewpub had its soft opening on January 17 (the taproom’s currently open Fridays and Saturdays) and will be celebrating its official grand opening with a three-day event, February 14-16, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

“We’re a New York State farm-based brewery, but we really focus on making traditional beer styles from around the world,” says Pam Pradachith-Demler, who co-owns Bound By Fate with her husband Brett Demler and his brothers Ryan and Evan. To that end, Bound By Fate’s current offerings may be made with mostly local ingredients, but the flavor notes are inspired by some far-flung brews. These include its “bronz’r,” a dark Mexican-style lager; “boat bridge,” a malty English brown ale; and the “lululion,” a juicy IPA from New England. “Our approach is to keep it simple, keep it local and keep it fresh,” says Pradachith-Demler.

All three of Bound By Fate’s craft brews are currently available on tap at the family-owned business’ tasting room on Ferry Street in Schuylerville (the actual brewing facility is two blocks away on Broad Street). The taproom will also offer other New York State craft beers, ales, ciders and some wines. Though the brewpub doesn’t have its own kitchen yet, Pradachith-Demler says that Bound By Fate is currently partnering with other Schuylerville-based companies, such as the Revolution Cafe and Cake by Alissa, to offer small bites, as well as popup dining experiences on the weekends. “A cocktail program will also be turning up soon,” says Pradachith-Demler. “So there will be a little bit for everyone.”

Pradachith-Demler, who was born in Laos but grew up in Berkeley, CA, says that the brewery has been a longtime dream of hers and her husband’s (he was born and raised in Schuylerville). “Really, we’ve been planning this for more than a decade,” says Pradachith-Demler. The three Demler brothers and Pradachith-Demler each have more than a decade of experience in the brewing industry, working in breweries from Brooklyn to San Francisco. “We actually relocated to Upstate New York two years ago because we had kids and wanted to be close to the grandparents,” says Pradachith-Demler. “That’s how we found ourselves here all these years later opening our dream brewery in our old hometown.”

Bound By Fate’s grand opening will feature food, live music by local band Shortwave Radio and, of course, plenty of delicious pours.