HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Scouting Filming Locations In Troy

The new series, from 'Downton Abbey' creator Julian Fellowes, takes place in 1882.

Troy is set to potentially serve as a filming location for the upcoming HBO series 'The Gilded Age.' (Doug Kerr/ Flickr)

Troy is being collared for its historic charm again by Hollywood producers. According to the Albany Times Union, HBO’s Gilded Age, a new drama series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, has been scouting locations in the Collar City, including Oakwood Cemetery, properties near Washington Park, barns, farmhouses and a host of other locations as potential filming locations.

The show, which is set in New York City in 1882, will feature series regulars such as Christine Baranski (The Good Wife), Amanda Peet (Togetherness) and former New York gubernatorial candidate and Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon, among others.

According to the TU, staff at the Hart Cluett Museum in Downtown Troy have been informed that HBO production crews will be swinging by later this month to firm up locations; and a New York City-based casting firm, Grant Wilfley Casting, is already setting up a potential casting call for extras in the area.

Albany Business Review added that the HBO show’s filming in Downtown Troy could inject $2 million into the local economy.

Troy is no stranger to the bright lights of Hollywood: In 1992, portions of Scent of a Woman were filmed at the city’s Emma Willard School and a year later, Director Martin Scorsese used Downtown Troy as a backdrop for his The Age of Innocence.

