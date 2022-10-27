Whiskey Night in Saratoga Returns November 16

Following the grand opening of First Fill Spirits on Washington Street last summer, Saratoga Living teamed up with the brand-new whiskey shop on a tasting event hosted by whiskey experts Holly Seidewand and Charles Grabitzky. (See photos from the event here!) This year, Whiskey Night in Saratoga is coming back to Putnam Place…Read on for details on the November 16 event, or get your tickets now.

—

Join Saratoga Living and First Fill Spirits for a one-of-a-kind whiskey tasting event that will take sippers on a journey through the world of whiskey, from scotch and bourbon to rye. This is not only for seasoned whiskey drinkers who will get an opportunity to taste some of the shop’s exclusive single barrel selections, but also folks new to whiskey. The last whiskey will be a mystery pour and we will all try and guess what it is. Then we will make an Old Fashioned Cocktail with it to toast the end of our whiskey class. Whiskey neat and whiskey cocktails…You don’t want to miss this!

Doors open at 5:30pm. Upon arrival, guests will receive a welcome whiskey—and can snack on charcuterie provided by Old Daley Custom Catering and cookies by Cookie-tastic.

The tasting will begin at 6pm. On the menu for the evening:

Silkie Irish Whiskey

Alton Rye Whiskey from the Catskills

Blue Note Uncut Single Barrel Bourbon (First Fill Spirits store pick)

Glenturret Triple Wood Highland Single Malt Scotch

A mystery pour—guess the whiskey style then use it in your Old-Fashioned cocktail!

There are two different ticket offerings for this event.

VIP Ticket: $120/ticket

This includes:

Whiskey Seminar and experience

Takeaway Gift Bag ($65+ value) with the following items:

A bottle of Cardinal Barrel Proof Bourbon Single Barrel – a First Fill Spirits Store Pick

A branded First Fill Sprits Wee Glencairn Whiskey nosing glass

Cocktail Card

All in a burlap bag

Regular Ticket: $80/ticket

This includes:

Whiskey Seminar and experience

Putnam Place will remain open after the tasting. Feel free to stick around (and maybe order a few more Old Fashioneds at the bar!).

About First Fill Spirits:

Holly & Charles are the founders and owners of First Fill Spirits, a specialty whiskey and spirits shop on Washington Street in Downtown Saratoga Springs. They pride themselves on having all of the bottles you never knew you wanted, whether you’re a new whiskey drinker or a seasoned whiskey collector!