5 Types of Massage and Where to Find Them

It’s safe to say Swedish massage is no longer a foreign concept. The mainstay of spa menus from Stockholm to Saratoga, it’s long been a go-to for circulatory benefits and general well-being. But if your last massage felt too “been there, done that,” consider one of these five locally available techniques instead.

HERBAL POULTICE MASSAGE

Think day-at-the-spa meets 400-year-old treatment worthy of a Thai warrior. Herbal poultice massage uses ball-shaped, herb-filled compresses to stimulate energy lines—invisible pathways through the body where life energy is believed to flow. Classic herbs include ginger, turmeric, lime peel, or camphor.

During Saratoga Day Spa’s Herbal Poultice Massage, you choose the herbs that are wrapped in cloth and steam-heated to add another layer of healing. Starting at 60 minutes for $163.75.

REFLEXOLOGY

If a good foot massage is your gateway to inner peace, bump this treatment up on your spa bucket list. Reflexology principles note points on the hands, feet, and ears that correspond to different organs or bodily systems. Pressure on these is believed to correct imbalances and unlock stagnant energy.

Book your Reflexology session at ADK Foot Sanctuary Saratoga, which is known for its for a cozy, ritual-based approach. 60 minutes for $125.

LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE

Are you on the skeptic side of the woo spectrum? Then you’ll appreciate that lymphatic drainage is clinically used to treat swelling and lymphatic conditions. But some use the treatment as a depuffing, glow-boosting complexion perk. How it works: Gentle motions and light pressure help move fluids toward lymph nodes, supporting fluid balance and aiding immune function. Expect special attention to be paid to your armpits, neck, and groin.

Try the Lymph Drainage Massage at Belisama Bodyworks, where the focus is restoration, not just relaxation. Starting at 60 minutes for $150.

HIMALAYAN SALT STONE MASSAGE

We see your hot stone massage and raise you one salt stone. Instead of the typical heated basalt rock used in a regular hot stone massage, this treatment uses pink salt stones full of trace minerals like iron, magnesium, and potassium. Not only is it incredibly soothing, but it can help exfoliate and refresh skin, too.

Complexions Spa for Beauty and Wellness’ Himalayan Salt Stone Massage uses warm salt stones to boost circulation and ease stress, while addressing energy imbalances along the way. 90 minutes

for $226.

ABHYANGA

Based on Ayurveda tenets that encourage restoring balance to body and mind, this treatment includes a full-body massage with herb-infused oils. It’s specifically tailored to your dosha—one of three constitutions that influence your physical and mental tendencies. Abhyanga can support wellness goals, from better sleep to healthier aging, and it’s traditionally recommended during transition periods like post-partum recovery and grief, as well as seasonal changes.

At Amy Eldredge Ayurveda Services, Nurse Practitioner Amy Eldredge brings more than 20 years of experience to her Abhyanga treatments. Starting at 60 minutes for $150.