8 Saratoga Mocktails You Have to Try

More and more, Saratogians are looking for a fun night out, without the hangover. Here are eight local NA drinks that prove you don’t need booze to have a good—and tasty—time.

Hamlet & Ghost’s High Sobriety

A twist on the classic chestnut club cocktail, this libation is made with Seedlip Grove, lemon, chile-infused NA aperitif, orgeat and orange oils.

Rhea’s Strawberry Fields Forever

This house-made strawberry rhubarb lemonade will be replaced with a blackberry pear lemonade at the end of September.

Coat Room’s Amaretto Sour

Amaretto NA liqueur, lemon and egg white combine for a drink that’s equal parts nutty and sweet.

Kindred’s Island Time

Aquafaba takes the place of egg white in this vegan concoction made with pineapple juice, coconut water and wood-fired peach simple syrup.

Prime’s Sassy Bee

Sweet. Spicy. Sassy. That’s what you’ll be when you order the Sassy Bee, a fruity mocktail made with orange, pineapple and hot honey syrup.

Cooperstown Distillery’s Fall Mule

This cold glass of autumn gets by without the vodka thanks to a tart blend of ginger beer, cranberry juice and vanilla simple syrup.

The Misfit’s Tropical Twist

Rehydrate and refresh with the perfect mix of coconut water, honey, lime and ginger, topped with a sprig of mint.

Hattie’s French 75 Liberte

Mix Seedlip 94, lemon juice, simple syrup and Vinada sparkling chardonnay and you’ll get this NA twist on a French 75.