Saratoga Chocolate Co. Expanding With New Cafe

Once a passion project that began in Alli and Hank Rose’s kitchen, Saratoga Chocolate Co. found a home at the Saratoga Marketplace in 2020, marking a milestone for the founders and co-owners. Offering bars, barks, hot chocolate, truffles, and confections, the couple quickly cultivated a following in downtown Saratoga Springs. However, one challenge began to rear its head: They needed more space.

“Even after two years of operating in the Marketplace, we were already feeling space-constrained,” says Alli. She and Hank started considering an expansion, and as luck would have it, this year, the space directly across from them in the Marketplace opened up.

When the couple toured the space (it formerly housed Wood Hill Gallery, which moved upstairs), Alli thought it was…interesting.

“It was a little sprawling, and tucked away,” she explains. “But with a little creative planning, I realized we can make this into a really cool space, because it’s so unique.”

The Roses locked in on their new location just last month, and conversations about what to do with the new space have been flowing ever since. While Alli is excited to expand, she wants to make sure they preserve the unique, charming feel of the store and the quality product, both of which helped land the store in USA Today’s list of top 10 chocolate shops last year.

While some aspects of store will remain the same as they are now, the new space will feature an expanded retail line; a large case dedicated to to handmade truffles (“We sell a ton of them,” Alli says, “but in our store right now, we just have this tiny glass box that we sell them out of”); an expanded selection of hot and cold beverages, including locally-roasted coffee and smoothies (they sold smoothies for the first two years of operation, but had to stop due to space constraints); an additional register (you may have seen the line during peak times stretching out the door and around the corner); a demonstration kitchen area (“It’ll give people the opportunity to see and smell the action, and add an experiential dimension to the cafe,” says Alli); and, perhaps the biggest addition—a large cafe area.

At the current location, seating options consist of three small tables located outside of the shop. The new space will have roomy seating inside (including couches and countertops), with additional space in the hallway outside. “We want to create a space where people can come in and spend time with us,” says Alli. “The hope is to create that community feel.”

The cafe menu is still under development, but patrons can expect an array of chocolate- and cacao-based grab-and-go snacks and baked goods designed to complement their beverage of choice. Alli is excited to bring back some items that were discontinued because of—again—their lack of space. “We had things like cherry and dark chocolate scones, and a variety of biscotti,” she says. There’ll be savory snacks, as well—”It’s not going to be just desserts,” she adds.

Not only does Alli see the cafe as a step forward for Saratoga Chocolate Co., but she also hopes it’ll serve as a unique alternative to Saratogians’ average coffee run experience.

“A lot of cafes end up being these places where we get our caffeine to wake up and then plow on with whatever is on our plate for the day,” she says. “I want our cafe to be a place people come to experience a really good vibe, and to open their eyes to a world of chocolate possibilities they weren’t aware of before.”

One small hurdle? “The Marketplace has largely been visited for retail,” says Alli, who hopes to welcome customers to the mini mall for more than just shopping. (Comfort Kitchen is down on the lower level of the Marketplace as well.) To this day, people—including locals—still tell the Roses that they didn’t know the chocolate company was down there. Then again, the off-the-beaten-track location does add to Saratoga Chocolate Co.’s underground, hidden-gem vibe. “It’s like, if you know, you know,” says Alli. “We have a super dedicated fan base and they keep coming back.”

Well, now you know. Saratoga Chocolate Co.’s new location will open this May on the lower level of Saratoga Marketplace at 454 Broadway.