While earning her Bachelor of Science in Art Education at Skidmore College, Jill Fishon-Kovachick, a 1981 graduate of the school, fell in love with Saratoga. She stuck around, teaching courses through the Office of Special Programs at her alma mater before opening Saratoga Clay Arts Center—a 13,000-square-foot community space that hosts classes for adults and children, workshops with world-class artists, artist residencies, gallery shows, and special events—in Schuylerville. Fourteen years later, Saratoga Clay Arts, which has become something of an off-the-beaten-track mecca for artists, collectors, and amateurs interested in the clay arts, is unveiling a retail-focused downtown Saratoga outpost.

Opening the second week of May at 80 Henry Street, Vessel by Saratoga Clay Arts Center will showcase and sell clay works from both local and national artists. With more than 30 artists in total represented at the store—each with their own unique style—customers will be able to shop a diverse selection of aesthetics, functions, and prices.

“Someone can come in for a piece that sells for $50, and someone else can come in for a piece that costs thousands of dollars,” says Fishon-Kovachick. “It really depends on their vision.”

The idea for Vessel came, at least in part, from Saratoga Clay Arts Center’s dedicated patrons, who are eager to have a larger, more accessible selection of ceramic art. Customers often ask Fishon-Kovachick where they can buy more work; while they can purchase pieces from the Center’s in-house Schacht Gallery, the ceramics must remain on display until the current exhibition ends.

“At the gallery, it’s very important for everyone to be able to see the show as one cohesive display,” Fishon-Kovachick explains. “Whereas at the store, you can walk in and buy something, and leave with it immediately.”

What can you expect to find on the shelves at Vessel? One-of-a-kind items including cups, bowls, vases, pitchers, teapots, platters, and wall pieces. “I think Saratoga needs a cool place where people can buy unique clay gifts,” says Fishon-Kovachick. “We don’t really have anything that caters to the ceramic world in town.”

The shop will be run by knowledgeable staff, including resident artists from the Center who can provide insight into the pieces for sale and the creators behind them. If you’re lucky, you might visit on a day when the resident artist working is displaying their own creations—giving you the chance to learn about them firsthand.

The store, which will be open Wednesday–Sunday from noon-5pm and by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays, will contribute to Fishon-Kovachick’s overarching mission of increasing visibility for Saratoga Clay Arts Center. She sees Vessel as an extension of the work she does at the Center, and is excited to provide both a platform for ceramic artists to sell their work and a new shopping experience for customers in downtown Saratoga.

“Living here for so long, I just love our town,” she says. “And I really think it’s going to be great to have a place like this downtown.”