At Painter Rhianna Leigh’s Upcoming Art Exhibition, There Are no Price Tags

In a world marked by chaos, artist Rhianna Leigh finds her peace within art-making. Growing up in Saratoga Springs and rooted in the creative outlet of a Waldorf education, Rhianna developed a life-long passion for art that’s developed into something deeper. Rather than treating art as a commodity, she sees it more as a means for connection—and her visions have redefined the boundaries of commerce and creativity of art.

“During the pandemic, I began offering my work to people without prices attached,” says the painter. “I felt a lack of joy in the status quo, so I decided to have a show where I literally gave all my art away for whatever people wanted to offer in exchange.”

Since then, Leigh has been creating shows based on this principle. She says the method makes her artistic process “feel more playful and loose,” and she thinks of her paintings less as a commodity to be sold than a journal entry to be shared.

Leigh’s next exhibition, Reciprocity, is set to open at Saratoga Arts on October 11 (opening night will feature an artist talk at 6:30pm) and run through November 1. While she’s recently entered the world of painting pet portraits, Leigh’s upcoming exhibit will consist mostly of her abstract pieces inspired by nature and created using old house paint.

“The energy that is cultivated at these shows is phenomenal,” Leigh says. To learn more about Leigh and Reciprocity, visit rhiannaleigh.com.