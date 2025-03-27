The 16 Best Outfits of Saratoga Chowderfest

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle

It takes a special flavor of upstate New York fashion know-how to be able to look good while standing around sipping soup in below-freezing temps. Nonetheless, more than a few revelers at Discover Saratoga’s annual Chowderfest pulled off the feat, and drew our attention. Meet the cold-weather warriors here.

Event: The 26th annual Saratoga Chowderfest

Place: Downtown Saratoga

Date: February 8

Denise Eliopulos

Retired Local Entrepreneur, Greenwich

What is your all-time favorite soup?

“I came here specifically for Simply Yours chowder by Kenny Bourbeau. It’s incredible!”

Winston & Lola

Dogs, Stillwater

This is a particularly cold winter—how are you dressing for it?

“The dogs have warm clothing. They have hats, and they had Christmas sweaters.” —Owner Ronni Gaba

Bri & Alexa Beloyianis

HR Specialist and chiropractor, Schuylerville

Did you specifically wear something that you don’t mind having soup spilled on?

Alexa: “I love this jacket, but it’s water resistant, so I’m not worried.”

Jameson Wells

Retired Designer, Gloversville

“This coat is from the 1920s. I bought it at an auction.”

Nessa McKie

Tax Accountant, Syracuse

“I only had sneakers and I was told I had to wear boots.”

Andrew Manderino

Program Manager, San Diego

“If I was in San Diego right now, I’d probably be wearing a light sweater and a pair of chinos.”

Samantha & Lexie Brown

Customer Service Rep, Schenectady

“My daughter is the one I dress for the weather. She warms me right up. She’s tried four soups!”

Brooke Kemp & Ross Cumoletti

Fashion Planner & Account Executive, NYC

Brooke: “I’m wearing two pairs of leggings!”

Ashley Kauffman

Speech Therapist, Queensbury

“I wore what I wore because I wanted to look cute.”

Tonia Guyer

Veterinary Technician, Poestenkill

“If I spill soup on this it will be camouflaged.”

Kyra Ziobrowski

Food Bank Coordinator, Rochester

“Being a Bills season ticket–holder, I’m ready for this weather!”

Alexandria Pagano

Police Officer, Long Island

“I’m here because my sister who lives in Saratoga says it’s a good time every year.”