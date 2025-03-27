The 16 Best Outfits of Saratoga Chowderfest

Photography by Shawn LaChapelle
It takes a special flavor of upstate New York fashion know-how to be able to look good while standing around sipping soup in below-freezing temps. Nonetheless, more than a few revelers at Discover Saratoga’s annual Chowderfest pulled off the feat, and drew our attention. Meet the cold-weather warriors here.
Event: The 26th annual Saratoga Chowderfest
Place: Downtown Saratoga
Date: February 8
Denise Eliopulos
Retired Local Entrepreneur, Greenwich
What is your all-time favorite soup?
“I came here specifically for Simply Yours chowder by Kenny Bourbeau. It’s incredible!”
Winston & Lola
Dogs, Stillwater
This is a particularly cold winter—how are you dressing for it?
“The dogs have warm clothing. They have hats, and they had Christmas sweaters.” —Owner Ronni Gaba
Bri & Alexa Beloyianis
HR Specialist and chiropractor, Schuylerville
Did you specifically wear something that you don’t mind having soup spilled on?
Alexa: “I love this jacket, but it’s water resistant, so I’m not worried.”
Jameson Wells
Retired Designer, Gloversville
“This coat is from the 1920s. I bought it at an auction.”
Nessa McKie
Tax Accountant, Syracuse
“I only had sneakers and I was told I had to wear boots.”
Andrew Manderino
Program Manager, San Diego
“If I was in San Diego right now, I’d probably be wearing a light sweater and a pair of chinos.”
Samantha & Lexie Brown
Customer Service Rep, Schenectady
“My daughter is the one I dress for the weather. She warms me right up. She’s tried four soups!”
Brooke Kemp & Ross Cumoletti
Fashion Planner & Account Executive, NYC
Brooke: “I’m wearing two pairs of leggings!”
Ashley Kauffman
Speech Therapist, Queensbury
“I wore what I wore because I wanted to look cute.”
Tonia Guyer
Veterinary Technician, Poestenkill
“If I spill soup on this it will be camouflaged.”
Kyra Ziobrowski
Food Bank Coordinator, Rochester
“Being a Bills season ticket–holder, I’m ready for this weather!”
Alexandria Pagano
Police Officer, Long Island
“I’m here because my sister who lives in Saratoga says it’s a good time every year.”