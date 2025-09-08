Remember reading Because of Winn-Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux as a kid, or to your kids? Well, the author behind those young adult classics and more is back with a new book that she’ll be helping promote right here in Saratoga Springs.

Today, the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library announced that John Newbery Medal–winning author Kate DiCamillo and Caldecott Medal–winning illustrator illustrator Sophie Blackall will headline the much anticipated Saratoga Book Festival, which is returning to the Spa City October 2-5. The pair recently teamed up for a new book, Lost Evangeline, a middle-grade fairy tale about love, loss, and a tiny girl’s journey to find her family that will be released on September 30. Four days later on October 4, DiCamillo and Blackall will take the stage at Maple Avenue Middle School to present the Saratoga Book Festival’s Family Keynote from 10:30-11:30am. Tickets start at $30 and include a copy of Lost Evangeline.

“The Saratoga Book Festival is thrilled to partner with the Northshire Bookstore to present Kate DiCamillo and Sophie Blackall at this year’s city-wide fest,” says Ellen Beal, co-chair of the Saratoga Book Festival. “For those who haven’t heard Kate and Sophie before, you are in for a very special treat. That Kate and Sophie included Saratoga Springs on their national tour is such a wonderful opportunity for children and readers of all ages who value children’s literature.”

DiCamillo and Blackall’s Family Keynote is one of dozens of Saratoga Book Festival events going on throughout the first weekend in October. The Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 2 with a “beyond-the-book” performance by 19-time Grammy-winning banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck, jazz harpist Edmar Castañeda, and drummer Antonio Sánchez at Universal Preservation Hall. Friday brings a full day of literary conversations and the first-ever Night Market featuring more than 60 local authors, publishers, and artisans as well as live music, light bites, and a cash bar. Saturday and Sunday bring even more can’t-miss events, including literary conversations with Heartwood author Amity Gaige and The Paris Novel author Ruth Reichl. See a full schedule of events on the Friends of the Saratoga Springs Public Library’s website.