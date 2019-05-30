Arty Party: Beekman Street Art Fair Returns To Saratoga Springs

The Saratoga arts scene really knows how to party down. The Beekman Street Arts District in Saratoga Springs is set to host its 7th Annual Beekman Street Art Fair, a free, family-friendly event celebrating the works of more than 50 juried artists in mediums such as painting, photography, lithography, pottery, jewelry, woodworking and textiles, on Sunday, June 9 from 10am-5pm. Beekman Street will be closed to traffic from Grand Avenue to West Circular Street for the festival, and the CDTA will offer a free shuttle service to the festival from the Saratoga Casino Hotel parking lot every ten minutes from 9am-5:10pm.

“The Beekman Street Fair is a perfect venue for the public to meet the makers and see their latest artwork,” says Cecilia Lockwood, director of the Beekman Street Art Fair and co-owner of Textile Studio. “We are grateful to Saratoga Arts for awarding us this year’s grant, which allows us to grow the show, bringing in musical and theatrical talent along with a carefully curated group of artists. It will be a feast for all the senses!”

That expansion includes some new, interactive programs for fair attendees. Event-goers of all ages and abilities can embrace their inner artist by adding to the Arts Spark Community Mystery Mural Project, a mural that will feature an iconic Saratoga location. Younger fairgoers can also stop by the Maker Space tent, where Kristin Marshall and Jenna Eddy, owners of Community Roots School, will be leading the artists of tomorrow in springtime activities. And adults can enjoy hands-on activities presented by C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios and Sustainable Saratoga.

In addition to the fine art displays, there’ll be an open mic under the Ash Street tent hosted by local musician Rick Bolton, followed by a performance by the Blackouts; and street performances by Circus Theatricks and Balloon Gal Jenny. Food trucks will also be parked nearby, with food and refreshments courtesy of Fitzy’s Fork in the Road; Fresh Squeezed; High Noon; O’Pablos, Inc.; Pies on Wheels; The Plaid Pancake; and Smoothies on Wheels.