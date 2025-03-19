Bikeatoga Launches Weekly Bike Ride and Happy Hour

Spring is most certainly in the air in Saratoga, and those looking to take advantage of the warmer weather and Daylight Savings Time on two wheels are in luck: A new weekly bike ride kicks off this Thursday, March 20, and you’re invited.

Introducing: Saratoga Social Cycling, a weekly meet-up that invites adults from across the area to come together on Thursdays at 6:15pm at Whitman Brewing for a meandering 14- to 19-mile ride followed by a post-ride happy hour back at Whitman. (If biking isn’t your thing, you’re still invited to join the afterparty!)

Saratoga Social Cycling is the brainchild of Saratoga-based nonprofit Bikeatoga, an organization that works tirelessly to make biking more inclusive, accessible, and safe for all members of the community. One of the organization’s flagship offerings is the Bikeatoga Workshop, which restores old bikes and gives them back to the community. You can either bring your own bike to be repaired, or select a new (old) bike from their inventory—again, for free. More 700 bicycles were fixed and distributed last year thanks to the volunteer-based program.

Bikeatoga also hosts family-friendly rides called Slow Rolls on the third Sunday of every month. “It can be pretty easy to forget which Sunday of the month it happens to be, and often other weekend commitments come up,” says Benjamin Norford, president of Bikeatoga. “We hope the Thursday evening social rides will complement the Slow Rolls with a bit more regularity, a faster pace, and a built-in excuse to meet some cycling peers.”

The weekly Social Cycling ride has actually been years in the making. “The three Bikeatoga presidents before me all had this project on their bucket list,” says Norford. “Things have come together this year and I’m happy to finally put it into action.”

While Norford recognizes the importance of the Thursday rides as a way to build community and bring people together, he also hopes it will have wider-reaching impacts.

“If others see more people riding their bikes around the city, they may be inspired to do the same,” says Norford. “And if businesses see groups of cyclists as patrons, they might ask the city to install more bike racks or other cycling infrastructure.” The ultimate goal, he continues, is to get people to start to see cycling as a normal—and integral—part of life in downtown Saratoga. And when that happens, he hopes people will be inspired to volunteer with Bikeatoga.

Of course, the organization is always looking for volunteers to help plan and execute its many programs, motivate people to attend Complete Streets Committee meetings, convince businesses to participate in the Bicycle Benefits program, and spread the word about other local events and transportation projects. Learn how to get involved and donate time, money, or bikes at their website.