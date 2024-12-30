Buy This: Astis Mittens From Alpine Sport Shop

We hate to break it to you, but it’s here: that dreaded time of year when you have to scrape ice off your car’s windshield before you can drive to work. The silver lining? You can do that, and any number of other wintertime activities—from skiing to Victorian strolling—in style.

Enter: Astis, a brand of leather long-cuff mittens sold at Saratoga’s Alpine Sport Shop. Alpine carries nine styles of the mittens in suede, black and gray, each with a different beadwork pattern. They cost $269.95 a pair.

“Astis mittens are beautiful, but they’re made to be worn,” says Alpine Sport Shop’s Terri-Lynn Pellegri. “Living in the Northeast, we need to keep warm. No matter what it is you’re doing outdoors, these mittens will become your favorite things.”